Van, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian visits Brownsboro

There was a helicopter making its rounds in East Texas on Thursday. In that helicopter was University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. One of the stops was Brownsboro High School to check in on Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker. Baker has offers from Texas, Baylor,...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lineup announced for 2023 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler

The lineup for this year’s Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival was announced Friday morning. There will be six performers for the annual festival on Saturday, May 6, including Charley Crockett, Shane Smith and the Saints, William Clark Green, Charlie Robison, Mike and the Moonpies, and Kailtin Butts. “Charley...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

CANCELED: AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-week-old East Texas baby

KEMP, Texas — Police officers are searching for a missing 13-week-old East Texas baby who officials say was abducted by his mother while he is in the custody of Child Protective Service. The Kemp Police Department said Xyavier Calliste Jr. was last seen with his mother Abigail Margaret Williams,...
KEMP, TX

