Tuscaloosa, AL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Alabama could hire former NFL head coach

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
atozsports.com

College football insider suggests former Josh Heupel assistant could land with a top Tennessee rival

The Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and a former Josh Heupel assistant could be in the mix. College Football insider John Brice, of FootballScoop.com, said during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s Blaine and Mickey this week that he’s heard Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s name connected to the offensive coordinator opening in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Tom Brady ‘unfriendly’ text to former teammate revealed

Tom Brady apparently sent former New England Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich an angry text message in response to some retirement talk. Despite being 46 years old, it doesn’t appear that Tom Brady has any intention of retiring. He’s been linked to the likes of the Patriots, Raiders and Buccaneers so far in this brief offseason period for Tampa Bay.
The Tuscaloosa News

Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

