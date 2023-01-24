Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
Why did Charles Barkley choose to go to Auburn? Because 'they sucked'
Barkley shared why he chose the Tigers over other schools during Auburn's matchup vs West Virginia.
Five-star ATH Jaylen Mbakwe is "fully committed" to Alabama
Five-star athlete and Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe collected a couple of offers recently, including one from Colorado. Mbakwe reacts to that offer, discusses his commitment to Bama, prospects he's recruiting, and more.
thecomeback.com
Alabama could hire former NFL head coach
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has been in the news a lot recently mainly because both their defensive and offensive coordinators departed. One name that has popped up recently in the offensive coordinator search is former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, who was fired by the Cardinals,...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Recruiting Rundown: How Does Alabama Compare to SEC so far with Class of 2024?
In the early portion of the 2024 recruiting cycle, how is Alabama stacking up to the rest of the conference?
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
atozsports.com
College football insider suggests former Josh Heupel assistant could land with a top Tennessee rival
The Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and a former Josh Heupel assistant could be in the mix. College Football insider John Brice, of FootballScoop.com, said during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone’s Blaine and Mickey this week that he’s heard Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s name connected to the offensive coordinator opening in Tuscaloosa.
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Tom Brady ‘unfriendly’ text to former teammate revealed
Tom Brady apparently sent former New England Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich an angry text message in response to some retirement talk. Despite being 46 years old, it doesn’t appear that Tom Brady has any intention of retiring. He’s been linked to the likes of the Patriots, Raiders and Buccaneers so far in this brief offseason period for Tampa Bay.
Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Charged After Business Oversight
The state of Alabama filed a misdemeanor charge against former Alabama defensive lineman and NFL star Isaiah Buggs on Friday in Tuscaloosa. He was charged with failure to pay sales tax a business he owns on Greensboro Avenue. According to court documents filed Friday, Buggs did not file and pay...
Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread
Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Alabama recruiting class is loaded with nine 5-star recruits
Win or lose, the Alabama Crimson Tide will beat your favorite team on the recruiting trails. With nearly everybody committed in the 2023 cycle, Alabama will have the No. 1 recruiting class across college football. Alabama has the No. 1 overall ranking per the 247Sports Composite Index for 2023. The...
Why the Georgia OC job is better than Alabama OC job
Andy & Randy were joined by DawgNation Daily Host Brandon Adams to talk about why the Georgia offensive coordinator job is better than the Alabama offensive coordinator job.
Who would the Eagles rather face in Super Bowl 57: Chiefs or Bengals?
The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will await the AFC champion in Super Bowl 57. With the Philadelphia Eagles dominating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Birds are going to the Super Bowl!. Top-seeded Philadelphia had no issues with this depleted San Francisco offense. The Eagles were...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0