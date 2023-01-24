ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Road Closure: Danville water and main repairs beginning

By Odyssey Fields
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville has reported that residents in the Audubon and Riverside Drive area will experience a water outage on January 26.

The city says around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday crews will be connecting a new water and gas main. As a result, approximately 25 customers and two fire hydrants at Audubon Drive from Riverside Drive to Apollo Drive will be without water for approximately three to six hours.

These roads will also be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for crews to complete repairs.

Goodview vehicle crash leaves three hospitalized

The city asks that travelers drive slowly and be on the lookout for different travel patterns.

Drivers can expect delays while traveling in these areas and are encouraged to seek alternative routes of travel.

