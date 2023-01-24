Road Closure: Danville water and main repairs beginning
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville has reported that residents in the Audubon and Riverside Drive area will experience a water outage on January 26.
The city says around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday crews will be connecting a new water and gas main. As a result, approximately 25 customers and two fire hydrants at Audubon Drive from Riverside Drive to Apollo Drive will be without water for approximately three to six hours.
These roads will also be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for crews to complete repairs.
The city asks that travelers drive slowly and be on the lookout for different travel patterns.
