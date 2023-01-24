ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
Essence

Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge

Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
PARK CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!

Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session

The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month. Another shooting has...
UTAH STATE
Harper's Bazaar

All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

