5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
While the presence of wildlife like deer and elk, and the predators that follow them, is not unusual in this mountainous region, deep snow has made this a particularly wild winter for animal visits. Read more.
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
ABC 4
Voice of the Vanishing: Protecting Endangered Animals With the Power of Fashion
PARK CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – In the last 10 years, over 160 species have been declared extinct by the IUCN, and even more are currently endangered. Jared Turner, founder of the non-profit organization Voice of the Vanishing, is trying to help these endangered animals and prevent their extinction.
ksl.com
What's behind northern Utah's 'brown clouds'? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the "dense winter brown clouds" that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah's northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines. The...
ABC 4
This event isn’t by chance but you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss out!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Today we have Karla Edinger from Serendipity Event Designer and Venue on our show to talk about some of the exciting things she can do to spice up your event or wedding!. Are you planning your wedding and not sure exactly...
KSLTV
Snow advisories could bring up to 14 inches of snow Friday night
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow is back, yet again. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Mountains, where 6 to 14 inches or more of snow is forecast between Friday and Saturday. It remains in effect through late Saturday afternoon. KSL meteorologist Matt...
Essence
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge
Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
Winter Weather Advisory posted for northern Wasatch Mountains
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Logan Summit and Mantua.
890kdxu.com
UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!
Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
ABC 4
The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session
The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month. Another shooting has...
ABC 4
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
