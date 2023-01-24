Read full article on original website
NPR
Has the screenlife format of the new thriller 'Missing' gone stale by now?
MEGAN SURI: (As Veena) You're going through Kevin's email?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) You need to let the police handle this. STORM REID: (As June) I tried. But we're running out of time. Who are these people?. SUMMERS: The movie is "Missing," a thriller about a young woman scouring the...
netflixjunkie.com
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Toxic Workplace’ Scandal Blamed For Putting Pressure On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Before DJ's Suicide Death
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was under extreme pressure as a result of Ellen DeGeneres’ “toxic workplace” scandal in the weeks and months leading up to his suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.Boss’ close friend, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Todrick Hall, made the shocking claim on Wednesday – more than one month after Boss took his own life in a Los Angeles motel room at 40 years old.According to Hall, the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ faced pressure after Ellen’s workplace scandal particularly because he chose to stand by the 65-year-old comedian and talk show host despite the bombshell allegations against her.“People were looking...
Upworthy
25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62
The television industry has lost a lifelong talent. Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed. "I've...
John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals spoilers for tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court Titled, “Just Tuesday.” It’s been more than three decades since lothario Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) was on the prowl, but on tonight’s episode of NBC’s Night Court, he gets to experience what it was like to be on the receiving end of his sexy propositions. When we first reunite with Dan, we learn that the now reformed ladies’ man met a woman who changed his life. Her name is Sarah and she is no longer a part of his life. It is unknown if she died or if they...
NPR
A decade on, the creator of 'This is fine' wants to put the famous dog to rest
This is fine - that's a three-word catchphrase. It's come to mean things are not fine because of a meme that uses those words. Maybe you've seen this. There's a smiling cartoon dog sitting at a table, sipping his coffee as the room around him goes up in flames. This is fine, the dog assures himself. It's been 10 years since its creator put out the comic strip that bred this meme. NPR's Emma Bowman spoke with the artist who now says the dog's days might be numbered.
22 Places Every Movie Fan Needs To Visit
If you love movies, you'll love these amazing cinematic hotspots...
Ron Howard’s Wife Cheryl: Everything To Know About Their Longstanding Marriage
Ron Howard is a famous actor, director, and producer. He married writer Cheryl Alley in 1975. Ron and Cheryl have four children. Ron Howard, 68, is an icon in Hollywood. As an actor, Ron is probably best known for his role in the sitcom Happy Days. He’s directed several Academy Award winning films including Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind. Ron’s had support throughout his storied career from his wife Cheryl Alley, 69, who now uses her husband’s surname. The couple met when they were only teenagers in high school. “I met her, and there was never anybody else,” Ron told People in 2019.
Call Me Kat Introduces New Character After Leslie Jordan's Death—& He's a Sitcom Fave
Watch: Comedian Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Is Revealed. The show must go on, even when it hurts. It's been three months since Leslie Jordan tragically passed away at the age of 67 following a car accident, but his sitcom Call Me Kat is officially ready to hire his replacement.
NPR
< Dear LK: My kids are enemies. What should I do?
Today on the show, my daughter picks on her younger brother relentlessly. Now my son demands time away from her. How can I fix this?. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Dear LIFE KIT... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Dear LIFE KIT... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: Dear LIFE KIT, I...
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out on Jan. 27
It's been five years since New Zealand singer Kimbra released her last album — and more than a decade since she first broke with her memorable feature on the Gotye song "Somebody That I Used to Know." But now she's back with her most sonically ambitious and lyrically potent work to date. With help from co-producer Ryan Lott of the band Son Lux, A Reckoning finds Kimbra both vulnerable and fearlessly defiant, with songs that are strange and alluring, but also strut with swagger and deep grooves. We give the album a spin to kick-off this week's show and talk about the ways Kimbra is, as reviewer Tarik Moody says, "an earthbound Björk."
