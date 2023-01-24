SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO