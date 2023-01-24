Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
A proposed new Rehoboth Beach hotel faces multiple hurdles for approval
A proposal for a new Rehoboth Beach hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk will go before the town’s Board of Adjustment Committee in April. The hotel is a partnership between Grotto Pizza and a Pennsylvania real estate developer, Onix Group. The proposal for the hotel...
Ocean City Today
Restaurants transitioning in and around Ocean City
Some may not show it much on the outside, but several resort area restaurants will be taking on new management and owners before the kick-off of the 2023 summer season. “For the last several years, the hotel industry has seen quite a bit of change in ownership and that seems to be happening to the restaurant industry.
Teens charged with threatening mass violence at Wicomico County school
Wicomico County has charged a 16-year-old student with threatening mass violence, after four threatening notes were found in county schools over the past week.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
firststateupdate.com
First Hundred Customers To Receive Gift Card At Milford Aldi Grand Opening
ALDI is coming to Milford with food and more that the whole family will love, all at great prices. More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade, and customers nationwide have become loyal fans of the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience. The...
shoredailynews.com
Rosa Mae Handy
Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
Cape Gazette
All Saints’ Thrift Shop winter clearance runs thru Feb. 4
All Saints’ Parish Thrift Shop, located on the Forgotten Mile between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach at 20673 Coastal Highway, is in the final weeks of its winter clothing clearance, with sales of $5 per bag running through Saturday, Feb. 4. Kitchen bags will be provided at checkout. Spring...
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
State police ID driver in school bus involved fatal crash near Laurel
Delaware State Police said 21-year Taylor Maurer of Millsboro was driving a car that ran a stop sign at East Trap Pond and Hardscrabble Road, and collided with a school bus full of children on Monday, January 23, 2023. Both vehicles overturned as a result of the crash. Maurer, who...
Police investigating shooting in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
WGMD Radio
Three Arrested After Months-long Millsboro Area Drug Investigation
Three people have been arrested after a several month-long drug investigation in the Millsboro area. Officers from the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Oak Street where they arrested 45 year old Christina Blades of Millsboro. They also arrested 43 year old Tomaris White of Dover after he attempted to destroy narcotics and 58 year old Stephen Tankard of Millsboro who tried to leave the residence.
WBOC
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
WGMD Radio
Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals
Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
WBOC
Open-Air Drug Markets Broken Up in Somerset County
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A regular offering of open-air drug markets has been broken up in Somerset Co. following a lengthy investigation. Members of the Somerset Co. Narcotics Task Force (SCNTF) report targeting organized drug distribution happening in the county following citizen complaints and information provided by local law enforcement and informants.
Comments / 0