Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. All of the juveniles have been taken into custody as of Sunday night. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering

A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County man charged in statutory rape that led to pregnancy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Castle Point man is facing charges after police say he had sex with an underage girl and caused her to become pregnant with his child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 issued at-large charges against 48-year-old Julian Jones Sr. for second-degree statutory rape. On Friday, St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers asked the public for help Friday in locating Jones. Police said in a Saturday update that he had turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center and was taken into custody.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Pedestrian Struck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 40 year old Jody J. Duncan, and a woman from Cadet 46 year old Michelle R. Beasley, are suffering serious injuries after they were involved in a traffic accident in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon at 3:45. According to Highway Patrol reports a car driven south on Highway 47 by 40 year old Pamelina M. Hammers, of Farmington, ran off the right side of southbound Highway 47 and crashed into an embankment. Duncan was standing next to the driver's door of Hammer's car, attempting to help her. A second car, driven by Beasley, was headed south on Highway 47. Beasley was driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and failed to maintain her car within the right half of the roadway. Beasley abruptly applied the brakes and began to slide. Her car ran off the right side of the roadway, spun clockwise, and it's front left bumper struck Duncan. Upon impact, Duncan was thrown into the air and struck the ground. Beasley's car continued to spin and struck the driver's door of Hammer's car. Duncan and Beasley were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. “East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo.

Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection with the murder...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

