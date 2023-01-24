Read full article on original website
KMOV
MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. All of the juveniles have been taken into custody as of Sunday night. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking...
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
Teens arrested for string of burglaries in St. Louis County; stolen car, firearms recovered
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two 16-year-olds were arrested Tuesday in connection to a string of business burglaries in St. Louis County that happened back in December. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the burglaries occurred on Dec. 6 at the following businesses:. Shell Gas Station, 7498...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested for alleged tampering
A 36-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found in a pickup that had been reported stolen by Winter Brothers Material Co., a masonry supply store in St. Louis County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. A deputy stopped the man who was driving a 2004...
1 dead, 2 wounded during Sunday church service shooting in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — During a Sunday afternoon church service in East St. Louis, two men opened fire at one another, wounding one another and an innocent bystander. One of the shooters would later die. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Flock cameras help Calverton Park police catch car thieves
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — Flock cameras are helping police departments in St. Louis County catch up to stolen vehicles. Lt. Sean Gibbons of the Calverton Park Police Department said cameras have been set up around the Village of Calverton Park for the past four months. When a stolen vehicle...
St. Louis County man charged in statutory rape that led to pregnancy
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Castle Point man is facing charges after police say he had sex with an underage girl and caused her to become pregnant with his child. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Jan. 20 issued at-large charges against 48-year-old Julian Jones Sr. for second-degree statutory rape. On Friday, St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers asked the public for help Friday in locating Jones. Police said in a Saturday update that he had turned himself in at the St. Louis County Justice Center and was taken into custody.
Police: Thieves hit south St. Louis County gas stations, steal purses from cars
The St. Louis County Police Department is warning the public about a rise in thefts at south country gas stations. More specifically, police say thieves are taking off with women's purses left behind in cars at several gas stations.
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Struck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 40 year old Jody J. Duncan, and a woman from Cadet 46 year old Michelle R. Beasley, are suffering serious injuries after they were involved in a traffic accident in St. Francois County Thursday afternoon at 3:45. According to Highway Patrol reports a car driven south on Highway 47 by 40 year old Pamelina M. Hammers, of Farmington, ran off the right side of southbound Highway 47 and crashed into an embankment. Duncan was standing next to the driver's door of Hammer's car, attempting to help her. A second car, driven by Beasley, was headed south on Highway 47. Beasley was driving too fast for the icy conditions of the roadway, and failed to maintain her car within the right half of the roadway. Beasley abruptly applied the brakes and began to slide. Her car ran off the right side of the roadway, spun clockwise, and it's front left bumper struck Duncan. Upon impact, Duncan was thrown into the air and struck the ground. Beasley's car continued to spin and struck the driver's door of Hammer's car. Duncan and Beasley were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
starvedrock.media
Driver dies after hitting back of tractor-trailer parked on shoulder of I-64
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Friday after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Washington Park. The crash happened on eastbound I-64 about 3:30 a.m. Friday, near the Kingshighway/Highway 111 exit in St. Clair County, authorities said.
KMOV
East St. Louis mayor says PD chief retired not fired
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of East St. Louis said former police chief Kendall Perry retired, contradicting reports stating Perry was fired. On Thursday, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III issued the following press release:. “East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief...
KMOV
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
KFVS12
5 St. Francois Co. jail escapees now back in Mo.
Graphite artist Jeanie Eddleman shares a look at historic places she's preserving | Art-To-Art 1/27. Jeanie Eddleman loves to use her art to spark good memories. Hear her story. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A man was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection with the murder...
Former St. Louis County employee sentenced for pandemic relief fraud scheme
A former St. Louis County employee was sentenced Thursday for running a scheme to steal federal pandemic relief funds.
Crime in St. Louis City affects the entire region, St. Charles County Exec says
On Thursday’s “The Show,” St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed a thought that Chris Rongey and Amy Marxkors shared: that crime in St. Louis City has an effect on the entire region. He explains how, and offers solutions.
East St. Louis police chief abruptly retires before facing disciplinary hearing
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The East St. Louis Police Department has new leadership Thursday after the former chief abruptly retired a week ago. Mayor Robert Eastern III provided a statement that read:. "East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III recently announced that Police Chief Kendall Perry has officially...
Former St. Louis County aide gets 18 months, $10K fine for COVID-19 funding scheme
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A federal court sentenced former St. Louis County aide Tony Weaver to 18 months in prison Thursday for corruption charges. Weaver pleaded guilty in October to public corruption charges for attempting a fraudulent pay-to-play scheme involving small business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. St....
St. Louis County school district facing teacher shortage looks to voters for financial help
The superintendent of the Mehlville School District expressed hope that taxpayers will help them retain current teachers and attract new ones.
KAKE TV
‘I was freaked out’ Arrow hits Missouri home weeks after another arrow found in next-door-neighbor’s yard
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s not something you expect to see in your backyard or on your house. Two arrows were found by next-door neighbors in a neighborhood in St. John in St. Louis County. One arrow was found in a yard in late November, another could be seen sticking out of the back of a house this week.
5 On Your Side
