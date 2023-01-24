ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Letters: We need a Medical Aid in Dying law

By Dwight Moore
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXOwv_0kPiSt2100

While I live in Sun City Grand, my father, at age 94, living in Pennsylvania, developed “failure to thrive.”

Unable to do anything (walk, eat a proper meal, turn around without falling, see properly), he decided to voluntarily stop eating and drinking. He asked me to be his “coach” to help.

Determined, he informed the staff at his assisted living, his hospice team, and his doctors about his plan and the next day stopped eating and drinking. I had to keep well-meaning people from feeding him and the hospice nurses were willing to keep him out of pain.

The first three days were the worst and then he calmed down, dying on the sixth day.

Had his state had a Medical Aid in Dying law, he would have died with dignity and with much less turmoil. We here, at Arizona End of Life Options (azendoflifeoptions.org) are trying to get a Medical Aid in Dying bill passed so that others don’t have to make the choice that my dear father made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6HIm_0kPiSt2100

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Phoenix contractor to pay workers over $740K in back wages, damages

PHOENIX – A Phoenix electrical contractor was ordered to pay employees $742,082 in back wages and damages after a federal investigation. The Department of Labor said Monday that IES Residential denied 255 workers overtime pay and falsified records in a “willful disregard of labor laws.”. IES Residential was...
PHOENIX, AZ
nhonews.com

FBI seeks Native American victims targeted by Phoenix group homes

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The FBI is seeking victims who may have been recruited to live in and receive services in group homes (Behavioral Health Residential Facilities) located in Phoenix, Arizona, between January 2020 to present. Organizers are establishing group homes for adults with substance abuse and mental health issues...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
maricopa.gov

Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments

Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Opinion: Heartbreaking tragedy, heartwarming response

Sometimes buried in the most heartbreaking tales we discover a glimmer of hope. It is one good reason to read the news, even now, when so much that makes headlines involves the worst of us doing the worst things. The goodness of people still exists. It surfaces at unexpected moments,...
PAYSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party

Hundreds of red, white and blue balloons were suspended over the massive ballroom inside the swanky Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in the early morning hours of Nov. 9.  But rather than fall onto a joyous crowd of Republicans cheering on their candidates in the midst of a “red tsunami” sweeping GOP candidates to victory […] The post ‘Negligent in every way’: AZGOP spent $530K on a bus tour and party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy