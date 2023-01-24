Letters: We need a Medical Aid in Dying law

While I live in Sun City Grand, my father, at age 94, living in Pennsylvania, developed “failure to thrive.”

Unable to do anything (walk, eat a proper meal, turn around without falling, see properly), he decided to voluntarily stop eating and drinking. He asked me to be his “coach” to help.

Determined, he informed the staff at his assisted living, his hospice team, and his doctors about his plan and the next day stopped eating and drinking. I had to keep well-meaning people from feeding him and the hospice nurses were willing to keep him out of pain.

The first three days were the worst and then he calmed down, dying on the sixth day.

Had his state had a Medical Aid in Dying law, he would have died with dignity and with much less turmoil. We here, at Arizona End of Life Options (azendoflifeoptions.org) are trying to get a Medical Aid in Dying bill passed so that others don’t have to make the choice that my dear father made.