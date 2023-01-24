Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Related
erienewsnow.com
Tour of PACA Building Includes Interesting Artifacts
Erie City Council, on February 1, is expected to approve the first building to be named to the city's Historical Preservation List. It's the PACA building on State Street. It's loaded with history and I want to take a tour. What better person to teach me about this building than...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Senior Home Improvement Effort Could Finally Be Fully Funded Soon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — After months debate, a program to help improve senior citizen’s homes in Jamestown may finally be funded in its entirety. Presenting to the city’s finance committee, Assessor Lisa Volpe says there were 303 applicants for the program with 257 being eligible. In total, to cover all requests, almost $1.878 million dollars would be needed.
Major Temperature Change For Areas In New York
Can we really call it a January thaw if it was never really that frozen around here? The winter has been weird to say the least and as we get ready to say goodbye to the first month of 2023, we are headed in to February with some strange fluctuation in the temperatures.
wellsvillesun.com
“Out of Control” Blaze at Eldred Pa American Legion, GALLERY of the scene
A fire broke out today at the landmark American Legion hall in Eldred, Pennsylvania. The iconic ‘red, white, and blue’ roof ablaze, reports are the fire is likely to totally destroy the building.
Residents of busy Erie boulevard not pleased with City’s plans for neighborhood
Homeowners on Greengarden Boulevard are organizing to fight against the City of Erie’s plans to build a bike path. That bike path is said to run on both sides of the road. The city’s bike path will not only eliminate on-street parking for residents of Greengarden Blvd., but they say that there are some serious […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie's 46th Annual March for Life to Kick off this Saturday in Perry Square
Erie-area residents are preparing to gather for the 46th annual Erie March for Life this Saturday, January 28th to demand better protection for marginalized segments of our society. The March will call for a quick end to unjust laws that sanction abortion, infanticide, assisted suicide, or euthanasia and will call...
erienewsnow.com
47th Annual March for Life in Downtown Erie
Dozens of people braced the cold for the 47th annual March for Life in Perry Square. This is the first march since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022, but participants said more work still needs to be done. Karen Bollard has been walking for the...
erienewsnow.com
Hundreds of Dogs Compete in Erie Kennel Club Dog Show
For Cindy Steiner of Bay Village, Ohio, it's become an annual tradition. "About 20 years ago, a lady said do you want a pet or a show dog?" said Steiner. "I said, oh, I want a show dog. What's that? Now here we are." Her Great Dane Mickey is participating...
erienewsnow.com
Early Learning Education Pre-Apprenticeship Announced
There was a vital donation for Millcreek students in the Early Childhood Education track. The organization, Early Connections partnered with North West Pennsylvania Job Connect to create a pipeline straight from high school to the job force. These vital resources will help students reach all the criteria they need to...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Sports Center is a Second Home for Erie Athletes: Community Gem
Earlier this week Erie News Now broke the story of the student dormitory off Oliver Rd. in Summit Township. being purchased by the current owner of the Erie Bank Sports Park. While its being used by international students now, Troy's plan is to utilize the space for athletes visiting for camps.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather
Local shelters are feeling the strain as cold weather and overpopulation push them to the limit. One of the shelters that spoke to WJET has twice as many people needing their services than usual. Community Shelter Services is in dire straits because they have doubled the nightly need since the fire at Saint Patrick’s Haven. […]
erienewsnow.com
New Convenience Store Opens on Erie's West Side
A new business joined Erie's West side Thursday morning. KT Mart, a convenience store named after the owner parents held their ribbon cutting. Located at 351 West 26th St., the owner is excited to fill the need in that neighborhood. "Residents are really excited, they are really welcoming it seems...
erienewsnow.com
Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
explore venango
School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
wnynewsnow.com
Locally Loved Musician Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
wellsvillesun.com
Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville
A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
Comments / 0