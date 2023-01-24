ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Tour of PACA Building Includes Interesting Artifacts

Erie City Council, on February 1, is expected to approve the first building to be named to the city's Historical Preservation List. It's the PACA building on State Street. It's loaded with history and I want to take a tour. What better person to teach me about this building than...
ERIE, PA
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Senior Home Improvement Effort Could Finally Be Fully Funded Soon

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — After months debate, a program to help improve senior citizen’s homes in Jamestown may finally be funded in its entirety. Presenting to the city’s finance committee, Assessor Lisa Volpe says there were 303 applicants for the program with 257 being eligible. In total, to cover all requests, almost $1.878 million dollars would be needed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie's 46th Annual March for Life to Kick off this Saturday in Perry Square

Erie-area residents are preparing to gather for the 46th annual Erie March for Life this Saturday, January 28th to demand better protection for marginalized segments of our society. The March will call for a quick end to unjust laws that sanction abortion, infanticide, assisted suicide, or euthanasia and will call...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

47th Annual March for Life in Downtown Erie

Dozens of people braced the cold for the 47th annual March for Life in Perry Square. This is the first march since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022, but participants said more work still needs to be done. Karen Bollard has been walking for the...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Hundreds of Dogs Compete in Erie Kennel Club Dog Show

For Cindy Steiner of Bay Village, Ohio, it's become an annual tradition. "About 20 years ago, a lady said do you want a pet or a show dog?" said Steiner. "I said, oh, I want a show dog. What's that? Now here we are." Her Great Dane Mickey is participating...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Early Learning Education Pre-Apprenticeship Announced

There was a vital donation for Millcreek students in the Early Childhood Education track. The organization, Early Connections partnered with North West Pennsylvania Job Connect to create a pipeline straight from high school to the job force. These vital resources will help students reach all the criteria they need to...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Sports Center is a Second Home for Erie Athletes: Community Gem

Earlier this week Erie News Now broke the story of the student dormitory off Oliver Rd. in Summit Township. being purchased by the current owner of the Erie Bank Sports Park. While its being used by international students now, Troy's plan is to utilize the space for athletes visiting for camps.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather

Local shelters are feeling the strain as cold weather and overpopulation push them to the limit. One of the shelters that spoke to WJET has twice as many people needing their services than usual. Community Shelter Services is in dire straits because they have doubled the nightly need since the fire at Saint Patrick’s Haven. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Convenience Store Opens on Erie's West Side

A new business joined Erie's West side Thursday morning. KT Mart, a convenience store named after the owner parents held their ribbon cutting. Located at 351 West 26th St., the owner is excited to fill the need in that neighborhood. "Residents are really excited, they are really welcoming it seems...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Locally Loved Musician Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A local musician who launched a fulltime career performing, has passed away. Florida resident Jackson Rohm, who is originally a native of Lakewood, passed away this week. The accomplished singer-songwriter released seven full-length albums during his time. He’s known locally not just for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville

A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY

