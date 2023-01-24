Read full article on original website
‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos
Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has a history of fabricating his own resume and lying about critical parts of his biography, claimed in an interview last month that he had been the target of an assassination attempt. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night played a video of an...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past
Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with embattled congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims for its cold open tonight while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. Related Story Aubrey Plaza Recalls NBC Page Roots In ‘SNL’ Monologue With Surprises From Joe Biden & Amy Poehler Related Story Bill Maher On The Horror Show That Is The New House Of Representatives: "The Zombies Are In The Mall" Related Story 'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Makes Out With Chloe Fineman As She Prepares Impressions For Hosting Debut – Watch The sketch aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was...
'Daily Show' Host Wanda Sykes Names 1 Thing She Likes About George Santos
The guest host said one revelation about the GOP congressman was actually "pretty cool."
Laura Ingraham Abruptly Ends Interview After Being Called Out by Guest
Steve Almond and Laura Ingraham got into a shouting match as the pair discussed the future of the NFL following the injury of Damar Hamlin.
How Stephen Colbert Knows George Santos Is Definitely Going to Resign
On Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert caught up on the latest developments surrounding “GOP congressman and man putting air quotes around his entire life,” George Santos.“Santos has a long history of stretching the truth by never telling it,” the Late Show host explained, by laying out a new series of legal and ethical complaints that have been made against the freshman from New York. “That’s so disappointing,” Colbert said. “I would expect more from the man who invented the automobile.”Colbert went on to suggest that the “walls appear to be closing in” on Santos after local Republican officials have begun calling on him to resign. “In response to this stunning rebuke from his own party, Santos told reporters on Capitol Hill that he ‘will not’ resign,” the host said. “Which means, he’s gonna resign.”Later, he highlighted the “pretty wild” claim from Santos that he was one of the earliest cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.“Smart thinking, Georgie,” Colbert said, imagining the congressman telling himself, “Everyone hates me, I know how to win them back! I’ll tell them I was patient zero.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’
Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly scoffed this week at the idea that CNN would hire a comedian or some other entertainer to host a show in prime time on the network. “It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers…
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Sad and shady reactions to the death of Lynette Hardaway of 'Diamond and Silk'
Diamond (Lynette Hardaway) of the popular influencer sister duo “Diamond and Silk” passed away from an undisclosed illness on Monday, January 9, 2023. An announcement was made on the official Twitter account that said “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!
Jon Stewart Warns Against Treating George Santos Like Trump
Jon Stewart has a pretty good idea why “nobody really cares” about the mounting scandals surrounding Republican congressman George Santos. And it has everything to do with how he looks.“Everything about him just screams of mediocrity,” the former Daily Show host said on the podcast that accompanies his Apple TV+ show this week, citing Santos’ big frame glasses, “doughy countenance,” and basic haircut. “He’s not obese, he’s not skinny, he’s everything in the middle,” Stewart continued, comparing him to the new “fresh meat” inmate who doesn’t know whether to join the “Aryan gang” or the “Spanish gang.”After making a series...
'Really?': Stephen Colbert Stunned By Kevin McCarthy's Strange Confession
The "Late Show" host was left baffled by the new speaker's latest hot take.
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
Fallon Jokes Kevin McCarthy Went to George Santos After Losing So Many Votes: ‘Help Me Create a New Identity’ (Video)
After losing the vote to become Speaker of the House many times over this week, Kevin McCarthy still has yet to secure the support he needs to ascend to the position. At this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican representative went to one of his colleagues for advice on how to become a new person.
9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster
Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
M&M's pulls 'spokescandies' amid right-wing outrage, before Super Bowl ad starring Maya Rudolph
Candy maker Mars said it is replacing its M&Ms "spokescandies" with actress Maya Rudolph after facing right-wing criticism. Rudolph will star in the candy brand's upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, claimed the makeovers the mascots got last year, including new shoes and personalities, were...
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies
Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch
The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
