ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past

Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with embattled congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims for its cold open tonight while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. Related Story Aubrey Plaza Recalls NBC Page Roots In ‘SNL’ Monologue With Surprises From Joe Biden & Amy Poehler Related Story Bill Maher On The Horror Show That Is The New House Of Representatives: "The Zombies Are In The Mall" Related Story 'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Makes Out With Chloe Fineman As She Prepares Impressions For Hosting Debut – Watch The sketch aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

How Stephen Colbert Knows George Santos Is Definitely Going to Resign

On Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert caught up on the latest developments surrounding “GOP congressman and man putting air quotes around his entire life,” George Santos.“Santos has a long history of stretching the truth by never telling it,” the Late Show host explained, by laying out a new series of legal and ethical complaints that have been made against the freshman from New York. “That’s so disappointing,” Colbert said. “I would expect more from the man who invented the automobile.”Colbert went on to suggest that the “walls appear to be closing in” on Santos after local Republican officials have begun calling on him to resign. “In response to this stunning rebuke from his own party, Santos told reporters on Capitol Hill that he ‘will not’ resign,” the host said. “Which means, he’s gonna resign.”Later, he highlighted the “pretty wild” claim from Santos that he was one of the earliest cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.“Smart thinking, Georgie,” Colbert said, imagining the congressman telling himself, “Everyone hates me, I know how to win them back! I’ll tell them I was patient zero.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK STATE
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
TheDailyBeast

Jon Stewart Warns Against Treating George Santos Like Trump

Jon Stewart has a pretty good idea why “nobody really cares” about the mounting scandals surrounding Republican congressman George Santos. And it has everything to do with how he looks.“Everything about him just screams of mediocrity,” the former Daily Show host said on the podcast that accompanies his Apple TV+ show this week, citing Santos’ big frame glasses, “doughy countenance,” and basic haircut. “He’s not obese, he’s not skinny, he’s everything in the middle,” Stewart continued, comparing him to the new “fresh meat” inmate who doesn’t know whether to join the “Aryan gang” or the “Spanish gang.”After making a series...
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: SNL takes on George Santos's string of lies

Saturday Night Live repeatedly took embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task for his string of lies in its first episode of 2023, devoting its cold open and a Weekend Update segment to the truth-challenged lawmaker. The cold open featured Bowen Yang's Santos moonlighting as a sideline reporter for Fox...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch

The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy