ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

John Bertolli

It is with sorrow to share that John Bertolli, age 84 of Santa Barbara, California, peacefully passed away at his beloved family home, the first week of December, 2022. John was native born in Santa Barbara. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion and longtime career in interior design. After retirement, John returned to Santa Barbara and resided in his parent’s residence. The original and beautiful home of John and Lena (Mastagni) Bertolli.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Allen Forest Morgan

Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023 at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. He was born on March 1, 1971 in Burbank, California to Alfred and Peggy Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al, was in Albuquerque, New Mexico teaching a seminar to a room full of Kenworth Truck Dealers. And, since Al had a room full of fellow fathers, they worked together to come up with a name for this new baby boy. They felt Allen was perfect in that he could be named after his father without having to use Junior! The rest was easy … Grandfather Morgan was the Forest. And thus began the life of our beloved Allen. As a young boy, one of five children, he was delighted to spend days and weeks with his family working around their home, Mañana, in Montecito, California.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at the Arlington

This is remarkable. Two world-class performers, Anita Pointer and David Crosby, both whom I photographed at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre in the 1980s, died within about a week of each other. The story of the Crosby photograph is quite interesting. During my 13-year marriage, my wife, Nancy Moore, was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | ‘The Patient’ at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater

Shay Munroe, star and co-author of the new play The Patient, has written herself a doozy of a role in Anna Hughes, an actress with dissociative identity disorder. Director and co-author Peter Frisch has captained an excellent cast (including Brian Harwell, Justin Davanzo, Meredith McMinn, and Nick Ehlen) to a mostly successful new production.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Reopens

It was all sunshine and smiles at the January 22 reopening party for Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB). The arts community came out in full force for the joyful Sunday celebration to support the contemporary arts museum, which abruptly shut down in August 2022, due to ongoing financial strains.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO

Reminiscent of Stevie Nicks’s gorgeous harmonies and Americana folk sound, Megan Burtt and Edie Carey brought the experience of a Nashville writers’ session to Santa Barbara. Kicking off their first show together at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on January 23, it was wildly unapparent that they had never performed together before. They complemented each other so perfectly.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara to See Surge in State Water Deliveries

Recent storms have boosted California’s water supply, allowing the State Water Project (SWP) to increase its water delivery to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians across the state, including in Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the state Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced that, based on the amount...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Reimagined Fire & Police Commission Opens with First Meeting

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, advocates around the country pushed for police reform and civilian oversight over law enforcement agencies. Here in Santa Barbara, the city put forward efforts to rethink the local oversight model and come up with a new-and-improved way of governing police.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Carpinteria Musician Beau James Wilding Releases New Single, ‘Set Myself on Fire’

Carpinteria-based folk singer-songwriter Beau James Wilding has just released his new single “Set Myself on Fire” this month in anticipation of his upcoming album. Wilding has been writing and performing music since he was 15, and when he was 18, a disease rendered him legally blind. Regardless of disability, Wilding has been committed to excellent musicianship, fantastic lyricism, and passionate, genuine audience connection since the beginning of his musical journey. Now, at age 38, he recently dedicated himself to making music as a serious career. This single comes in anticipation of his third full-length record, seeing i god, set to release in April 2023.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Daisy Ryan of Bell’s Nominated for James Beard Award

If the James Beard Awards are the Academy Awards of the culinary world, then we may soon have an epicurean Oscar winner in our midst. This week, the James Beard Foundation (JBF) announced that Daisy Ryan, the chef and co-owner of Bell’s in Los Alamos, was a semifinalist in the “Best Chef: California” category. She was one of 20 chefs from the Golden State to get the nod. The finalists will be announced on March 29 and the winners will be feted on June 5 during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Selling Kabul’ Comes to Santa Barbara

In Selling Kabul, Ensemble Theatre Company’s newest production, an Afghan man hides out in his sister’s home in Kabul, trying to evade the Taliban. During the American occupation of Afghanistan, this man, Taroon, was a translator for the U.S. army, facilitating communication between the soldiers and the local citizens. When the Americans pulled out of the country, the Taliban sought to punish those who aided the foreigners — and Taroon is on the list. Over the course of the play, Taroon tries to smuggle himself, his wife, and his newborn son out of the country and out of harm’s way.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Sewage Spill Closes Santa Barbara Beach

Groundhog Day came a week early to Santa Barbara this year with the County Public Health Department on Thursday issuing its third beach closure notice of the month after roughly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage escaped a broken sewer pipe and found its way into an Eastside creek emptying into the ocean. In this week’s incident, it’s East Beach that has been closed to all recreational water contact after the untreated sewage spilled from a broken sewer pipe on the bridge spanning Sycamore Creek at East Mason Street and was carried out to the ocean.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

FEMA Ensures Equal Access to Recovery Assistance for All Survivors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The state of California and FEMA are committed to providing equal access to all state and federal disaster assistance programs while helping residents recover from the severe storms and flooding that began Dec. 27, 2022. All residents of Calaveras,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy