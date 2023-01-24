ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Three Kanawha men charged in fatal Huntington shooting; police search for fourth suspect

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three men arrested Friday are facing murder charges in a fatal shooting incident in Huntington last year as police search for a fourth suspect. Kanawha County residents Malik Ahkeem Hawk, 25, Lawrence Devone Foye, 37, and Darmarquis D. Patterson, 19, have been charged with the murder of Christopher Johnson, 40, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Four men charged in Huntington murder, three in custody

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case

KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with murder in fight death

A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

