wchstv.com
Three Kanawha men charged in fatal Huntington shooting; police search for fourth suspect
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three men arrested Friday are facing murder charges in a fatal shooting incident in Huntington last year as police search for a fourth suspect. Kanawha County residents Malik Ahkeem Hawk, 25, Lawrence Devone Foye, 37, and Darmarquis D. Patterson, 19, have been charged with the murder of Christopher Johnson, 40, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Metro News
Four men charged in Huntington murder, three in custody
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
Suspect in alleged Elkview, West Virginia, McDonald’s knife attack waives preliminary hearing
ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The man who allegedly attacked a person with a knife during an armed robbery at an Elkview McDonald’s waived his preliminary hearing on Friday. Kanawha County Magistrate Court says Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview, waived his preliminary hearing. His case will now go to a Kanawha County grand jury. According to […]
WSAZ
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
KINGMAN, AZ (WSAZ) - More than 50 years later, a Portsmouth woman was identified as the female victim in a 1971 cold case. Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey Rice, from Portsmouth, Ohio. In October 2021, the sheriff’s office requested public...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
wchstv.com
Officials: Man who shot Flatwoods, Ky., officer sentenced to life in prison
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man convicted in a Flatwoods, Ky., officer’s shooting following an investigation into his abduction and assault of a woman in 2022 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, court officials said. Jonathan Lee Smithers, 41, was sentenced in Greenup County Circuit Court...
Woman arrested after foot pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says police pursued a suspect on foot in the Kanawha City community of Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. The pursuit started around 2:44 p.m. and only lasted a minute near 50th Street, dispatchers say. The Charleston Police Department has one woman in custody, according to dispatchers. 13 News […]
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of DUI, crashing into six parked vehicles with his son in the car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eastern Kentucky man is accused of driving a vehicle under the influence and crashing into six parked vehicles in Huntington with his young child with him, court records said. Jesse Taylor Conley, 34, of Catlettsburg is charged with multiple counts of driving under the...
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
4 arrested in investigation that led to Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Four people were arrested during an investigation that led to a drug bust in Scioto County. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrived at a home on Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff David […]
wchstv.com
Suspect sought after pursuit, cruiser rammed in Wayne County, sheriff's office says
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was wanted on a parole violation is being sought after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Deputies are looking for Shawn “Shug” Risner, a man they said who is known...
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with murder in fight death
A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
WSAZ
Police | DUI driver crashes into cars with child in car
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police arrested a man on DUI charges after he allegedly crashed into multiple cars with his child in the car. According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington Police were called to the area of 8th Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington on Jan. 26, around 8:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run crash where three cars had been hit.
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Arrested and Charged with Strangulation, Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a man after responding to a domestic disturbance which resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital. The incident happened in the Henlawson area of Logan County. The suspect, Patrick Sean Ballard, had been in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend.
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on West Virginia interstate
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in West Virginia. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:27 a.m. on Sunday about a wreck near the 24 Mile Marker of I-64 West in the Milton area. The westbound […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
