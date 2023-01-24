MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is helping to pay for new plaque being installed in the state Capitol that honors one of Wisconsin’s most famous politicians who is also a distant relative of the longtime officeholder. The bust of Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette being installed Friday bears only his name and no explanation of who he was. Doug La Follette says he walked by it for 30 years without realizing there was no plaque. Finally, La Follette got the approval to install a plaque that will be unveiled Monday. La Follette says he’s paying for roughly half of its $2,700 cost.

