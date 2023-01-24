Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
niceville.com
Broward man guilty of carjacking; allegedly threatened victim with handsaw
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Broward County man who allegedly threatened a victim with a handsaw is facing up to 15 years for carjacking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. A federal jury found Whayname Ferdilus, 21, of Coral Springs, guilty of carjacking...
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Miami Beach building with crowbar
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking into a building and then running from police. It happened Saturday at a building located at 600 15th Street in Miami Beach. According to police, 20-year-old Allan Mauricio Anariva-Avila was observed by a witness breaking...
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
The two officers have been identified as Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano.
Two former South Florida police officers have been charged with kidnapping and battery over the beating of a homeless man.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after pursuit involving car linked to shootings ends in parking garage near Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared in Southwest Miami-Dade during a police pursuit that came to an end in a parking garage near Dadeland Mall and led officers to take two men into custody. 7News cameras captured the chaotic scene at a parking garage of an apartment building on...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
2 ex-police officers in Florida charged with beating homeless man
MIAMI — Two ex-police officers in Miami, Florida, have reportedly been charged with beating a homeless man. Lorenzo Orfila, 27, and Rafael Otano, 22, turned themselves in on Thursday morning in Miami for allegedly beating a homeless man who was drinking at a shopping center last month, according to The Associated Press.
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
Click10.com
Deputies: Men facing burglary charges after staying in Key Largo home without permission
KEY LARGO, Fla. – Two men were arrested Thursday night after they were found to be staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to a residence on Jolly Roger Drive around 8 p.m. regarding a burglary.
HOT 97
25 Suspects Charged In Nursing School Scam For Allegedly Selling Fake Diplomas
On Wednesday (Jan. 25), the Department of Justice announced that 25 individuals in South Florida have been charged for allegedly selling fake nursing degrees to thousands of students across the U.S. “Defendants engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing schools...
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
Click10.com
Homestead Kindergarten student found with gun in backpack, father facing felony charge
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing a felony charge after his 6-year-old daughter brought a gun to school. According to Homestead police, officers responded to the Keys Gate Charter School, located at 2000 SE 28th Ave. after administrators were alerted about a student who was found with a gun.
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
Florida animal rescue group seeks donations to treat abandoned, burned 4-week-old puppy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida animal rescue organization is seeking donations as it attempts to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was discovered abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County wrote in a graphic Facebook post that the Palm Springs-based...
