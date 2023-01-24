Read full article on original website
Man caught on camera taking tip jar from store in Turner
(TURNER)- A security camera video of a worker in Turner has gone viral for her reaction to someone stealing the store’s tip jar. The incident happened at the Bear Pond Variety & Diner on Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., according to the time stamp on the video, which was posted to the store's Facebook page.
With egg prices in grocery stores soaring, people look to local farms in Maine
SCARBOROUGH -- The prices of eggs are expensive at grocery stores right now. It makes for a perfect opportunity to try out local farms. That’s what Maureen Goronson, the owner of Goronson Farm in Scarborough says. And her chickens too. Farmers say people are turning to local eggs after...
Maine unicyclist completes trek to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainers is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky
LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court
A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
New Hampshire man sentenced to 70 months in prison for fentanyl distribution
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for fentanyl distribution. According to the New Hampshire DA’s office, 34-year-old Justin Smith of Rochester sold just over 100 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating individual or CI in August of 2019. At the direction of the...
String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang
YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
Mariners win streak snapped at 7
PORTLAND, ME – January 27, 2023 – The Mariners were stifled by Norfolk netminder Cale Morris who stopped all 25 Maine shots in a 3-0 Admirals victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners saw their 11-game point streak and 7-game win streak each come to an end.
Gardiner man found guilty of murder and attempted murder in shooting, machete attacks
A Gardiner man was found guilty on Friday of murder, another attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. According to Capital Judicial Court records, Dylan Ketcham, 23, was charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson back in January 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later died from his injuries that year.
