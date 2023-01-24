LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO