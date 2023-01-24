ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

Man caught on camera taking tip jar from store in Turner

(TURNER)- A security camera video of a worker in Turner has gone viral for her reaction to someone stealing the store’s tip jar. The incident happened at the Bear Pond Variety & Diner on Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., according to the time stamp on the video, which was posted to the store's Facebook page.
TURNER, ME
WGME

Maine unicyclist completes trek to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainers is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
WELLS, ME
WGME

Lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't contain any whisky

LEWISTON, Maine (WGME) — Fireball, which has a bottling plant in Lewiston, is being sued for not having whisky in the mini bottles of the fiery drink. Fireball Cinnamon is a malt beverage that’s flavored to taste like whiskey, which is why Anna Marquez from Illinois is now suing the Sazerac Company, the maker of Fireball, for "misleading" packaging.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court

A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
BUCKFIELD, ME
WGME

State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company

WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

String of thefts in York connected to Felony Lane Gang

YORK (WGME) - York Police say the Felony Lane Gang is connected to a string of thefts in southern Maine-including car break-ins. Officers say they hit three vehicles at York middle school at the beginning of January. York residents like Katie Hames says this is unusual around here. Especially during...
YORK, ME
WGME

Mariners win streak snapped at 7

PORTLAND, ME – January 27, 2023 – The Mariners were stifled by Norfolk netminder Cale Morris who stopped all 25 Maine shots in a 3-0 Admirals victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners saw their 11-game point streak and 7-game win streak each come to an end.
PORTLAND, ME

