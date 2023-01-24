Read full article on original website
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jeremy BrowerFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Erie Holds Rally for Justice for Tyre Nichols
Protests across the nation over the brutal video evidence of Memphis Police beating Tyre Nichols reached the City of Erie on Sunday. Erie County United's police accountability team and concerned citizens organized a demonstration outside of Erie City Hall. People who turned out said they are rallying for justice for...
Jamestown Senior Home Improvement Effort Could Finally Be Fully Funded Soon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — After months debate, a program to help improve senior citizen’s homes in Jamestown may finally be funded in its entirety. Presenting to the city’s finance committee, Assessor Lisa Volpe says there were 303 applicants for the program with 257 being eligible. In total, to cover all requests, almost $1.878 million dollars would be needed.
Tour of PACA Building Includes Interesting Artifacts
Erie City Council, on February 1, is expected to approve the first building to be named to the city's Historical Preservation List. It's the PACA building on State Street. It's loaded with history and I want to take a tour. What better person to teach me about this building than...
47th Annual March for Life in Downtown Erie
Dozens of people braced the cold for the 47th annual March for Life in Perry Square. This is the first march since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022, but participants said more work still needs to be done. Karen Bollard has been walking for the...
Early Learning Education Pre-Apprenticeship Announced
There was a vital donation for Millcreek students in the Early Childhood Education track. The organization, Early Connections partnered with North West Pennsylvania Job Connect to create a pipeline straight from high school to the job force. These vital resources will help students reach all the criteria they need to...
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
Hundreds of Dogs Compete in Erie Kennel Club Dog Show
For Cindy Steiner of Bay Village, Ohio, it's become an annual tradition. "About 20 years ago, a lady said do you want a pet or a show dog?" said Steiner. "I said, oh, I want a show dog. What's that? Now here we are." Her Great Dane Mickey is participating...
Erie Sports Center is a Second Home for Erie Athletes: Community Gem
Earlier this week Erie News Now broke the story of the student dormitory off Oliver Rd. in Summit Township. being purchased by the current owner of the Erie Bank Sports Park. While its being used by international students now, Troy's plan is to utilize the space for athletes visiting for camps.
Church Hosts Fundraising Dinner for Ukraine
A big crowd turned out Sunday afternoon for a fundraising dinner for Ukraine. It was hosted by Erie's First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church on Pine Ave. They served an authentic Ukrainian meal to eat there or take out. It featured traditional Ukrainian dishes and salads. There was a table of sweets and frozen dumplings for takeout.
World Ninja League Qualifier Comes to Erie
Hundreds of athletes, young and old got a chance to compete in the World Ninja League Qualifier this weekend. Sinai Sports on West 15th Street hosted the two-day qualifier. Six different divisions competed this weekend including kids, mature kids, pre-teens, teens, adults, and masters. The World Ninja League is an...
