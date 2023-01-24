ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

NBC Miami

Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police

A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

Margate police searching for missing, endangered 76-year-old

MARGATE, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Margate woman. According to the Margate Police Department, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday at her residence. Dawkins is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after attempting to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
SUNRISE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Police: Student found with knife at Davie middle school

DAVIE, Fla. – A student was detained by Davie police Friday after police were alerted that he or she had a knife on the campus of their middle school, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred at Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Rd. According to police,...
DAVIE, FL

