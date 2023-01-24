Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Hollywood Gold Chain Robbery a Suspect in Others: Police
A man has been arrested in connection with a gold chain robbery in Hollywood and police believe he may be responsible for similar incidents in South Florida. Ilie Salion Calin, 22, was arrested last week on charges including robbery by sudden snatching and driving with a suspended license, Broward jail records showed.
Click10.com
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Miami Beach building with crowbar
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly breaking into a building and then running from police. It happened Saturday at a building located at 600 15th Street in Miami Beach. According to police, 20-year-old Allan Mauricio Anariva-Avila was observed by a witness breaking...
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
Click10.com
Homestead Kindergarten student found with gun in backpack, father facing felony charge
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing a felony charge after his 6-year-old daughter brought a gun to school. According to Homestead police, officers responded to the Keys Gate Charter School, located at 2000 SE 28th Ave. after administrators were alerted about a student who was found with a gun.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
Click10.com
BSO: Couple arrested in connection with shooting, robbery in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a couple in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred in North Lauderdale on Tuesday. According to investigators, BSO deputies received reports of a shooting around 3:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bailey Road. Daniel Gray, 20,...
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
Click10.com
Woman accused of biting officer, fighting patrons outside bar in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after trying to fight numerous patrons outside of a sports bar in North Miami Beach and biting an officer, authorities said. Maketha Battle, 36, of Miami Gardens, is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence and...
2 Florida police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man
Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said.
Click10.com
2 Hialeah police officers accused of beating handcuffed homeless man until he was unconscious
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two Hialeah police officers and a civilian are being charged after a homeless man was handcuffed and beaten unconscious last month, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday. The state attorney identified the officers as Rafael Quinos Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22. Jail records...
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing video Friday: shock, anger, sadness.
Click10.com
Margate police searching for missing, endangered 76-year-old
MARGATE, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Margate woman. According to the Margate Police Department, 76-year-old Martha Dawkins was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday at her residence. Dawkins is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after attempting to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
FLORIDA TURNPIKE CLOSED: FATAL CRASH SOUTH OF BOCA RATON
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: All lanes reopened several hours later. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has closed the Turnpike as of 9:33 p.m. Saturday, south of Boca Raton. According to FHP and sources connected to the emergency response, the crash […]
Click10.com
Police: Student found with knife at Davie middle school
DAVIE, Fla. – A student was detained by Davie police Friday after police were alerted that he or she had a knife on the campus of their middle school, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred at Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Rd. According to police,...
Florida animal rescue group seeks donations to treat abandoned, burned 4-week-old puppy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida animal rescue organization is seeking donations as it attempts to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was discovered abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County wrote in a graphic Facebook post that the Palm Springs-based...
