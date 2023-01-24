Camden pregnancy resource center to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on January 26th

RISON - Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, died last Friday evening, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident along Hwy. 167 in Grant County, Arkansas State Police reported. According to the accident report, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox when a northbound 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Geraldine Boyd, 76, of Hot Springs, crossed the center line and collided head on with Gaddy. State Police reported the accident took place at about 7:50 p.m. Friday along a stretch of Hwy. 167 in rural Grant County. Gaddy was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County coroner. Road conditions were reported to be dry and clear at the time of the accident.

KINGSLAND, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO