Camden pregnancy resource center to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on January 26th

arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Pine Street strip mall sells; Veolia acquires acreage on Hasley Road
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Jan. 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Paduva LLC/Clark County Storage...
magnoliareporter.com
Southern Airways Express gets four-year deal to serve El Dorado, Hot Springs, Harrison
Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison. Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
KHBS
Hot Spring County jail administrator resigns after deputies arrested
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The administrator of the Hot Spring County Jail resigned two days after deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office were arrested,KATV, 40/29's sister station in Little Rock, reports. Hot Spring County Lieutenant Darrell Peirce and Corporal Robert Campbell were arrested on Wednesday. They are...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 20. Nikco M. Freeman, 30, Camden, failure to appear. Taylor Carter, 29, Magnolia, Forgery 1St degree,...
Grant County sheriffs searching for missing 78-year-old man
Troopers with the Arkansas State Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
Warren 8-year-old back home after 5 months in hospital following burn accident
The family of an 8-year-old burn victim is all smiles as he has been discharged from the hospital after 5 months of recovery.
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
Speaker of House, Matthew Shepherd, gives latest details on state legislative sessions in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The House of Representatives entered its third week of the 2023 Legislative Sessions on Monday. After a whole week of sessions, many may wonder what bills are being passed or proposed. “We’ve had a little over 300 bills filed in the House and a couple hundred on the Senate end. Those bills […]
clevelandcountyherald.com
Kingsland Woman Dies in Accident
RISON - Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, died last Friday evening, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident along Hwy. 167 in Grant County, Arkansas State Police reported. According to the accident report, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox when a northbound 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Geraldine Boyd, 76, of Hot Springs, crossed the center line and collided head on with Gaddy. State Police reported the accident took place at about 7:50 p.m. Friday along a stretch of Hwy. 167 in rural Grant County. Gaddy was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County coroner. Road conditions were reported to be dry and clear at the time of the accident.
arkadelphian.com
Two arsons under investigation in Arkadelphia
Arkadelphia authorities on Friday are piecing together a charred puzzle after two homes were destroyed in overnight fires. Although police aren’t yet releasing details, two separate cases of arson, both dated Jan. 27, were filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department. No details are available in those reports as they are sealed as felony investigations.
salineriverchronicle.com
Jordan’s buzzer-beater lifts Warren to dramatic victory over rival Monticello in Lumberjack Arena opener
WARREN, Ark. – The first senior boys game in the new Lumberjack Arena was one that will be talked about in Warren for years to come as Antonio “AJ” Jordan knocked down a buzzer-beating, game-winning basket to lift the Lumberjacks to a pivotal 8-4A conference win over Monticello by a score of 49-48. Top photo: Antonio Jordan sinks a buzzer-beating shot to give Warren a last-second win over Monticello in the first senior Lumberjack game played at Lumberjack Arena Friday night, January 27, 2023. Photo by Robert Camp.
