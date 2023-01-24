ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses community tips and an upcoming event

Syracuse police department logo. Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses two cases from the week and how the community helped them get the suspects as well...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Hancock Airport's SYR Reading Runway to host first storytime for kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Beloved Liverpool community member, educator, Frank Sofia has passed away

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — It was announced Friday that Frank Sofia, often affectionately called “Mr. Liverpool” passed away on Thursday. Frank Sofia was a staple in the Liverpool community, where he was a teacher for 35 years at Liverpool High School before becoming a LHS stadium coordinator, finally retiring in 2020.
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Fort Drum Monday for 'Joining Forces' initiative

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to make a visit to the North Country at the beginning of next week. On Monday, January 30th, Dr. Biden, along with Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will visit the U.S. Army post at Fort Drum to meet with military families as a part of her 'Joining Forces' initiative. During the visit, Dr. Biden will meet with military spouses and leaders in the military-connected community to discuss improving employment opportunities for military spouses, according to the White House.
FORT DRUM, NY
cnycentral.com

Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out

Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

DeWitt man pleads guilty to sending music artist death threats on Instagram

DEWITT, N.Y. — A DeWitt man pleaded guilty Thursday to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. Marcus Fuller, 38, admitted that in Apr. 2022, he sent dozens of communications via Instagram directed to a musical performing artist, using about 100 different accounts that he created for that purpose.
DEWITT, NY
cnycentral.com

What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police investigating use of force in incident in Armory Square

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into use of force during a call on Saturday, January 28th. Officers were dispatched to Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. The responding officers used force while arresting a female for larceny.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Liverpool Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Central New York

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Employees at the Route 31 Starbucks in Liverpool have voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the first Starbucks union in Central New York. In a 10-8 vote, employees decided Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United movement that first started in Buffalo and has assisted 282 successful union votes in locations nationwide.
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

A dozen people impacted after two fires in Oswego County

Oswego County — The American Red Cross is helping a dozen people after two fires broke out in Oswego County. On Tuesday, the Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and four children, ages 4, 9, and two 12 year olds after a fire on Russell Road in Fulton.
