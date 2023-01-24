Read full article on original website
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Major JCPenney Location in Longstanding Shopping Center Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOswego, NY
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location SoonBryan DijkhuizenOswego, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Funeral service for Ava Wood to be held Saturday morning, memorial scholarship announced
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The funeral service for Ava Wood will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Word of Life Assembly of God in Baldwinsville. The funeral will be livestreamed for the community, it can be watched here. Ava Wood's Funeral Program by CNY Central on Scribd. With...
Syracuse Police Department discusses community tips and an upcoming event
Syracuse police department logo. Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses two cases from the week and how the community helped them get the suspects as well...
Hancock Airport's SYR Reading Runway to host first storytime for kids
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.
Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brexialee Torres Ortiz: An extraordinary young girl is laid to rest Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A ray of sunshine, extraordinary, beautiful, smart, bright, caring — these are all just some of the words people have used to describe young Brexialee Torres Ortiz since her death on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brexialee Torres Ortiz was just 11 years old when...
Beloved Liverpool community member, educator, Frank Sofia has passed away
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — It was announced Friday that Frank Sofia, often affectionately called “Mr. Liverpool” passed away on Thursday. Frank Sofia was a staple in the Liverpool community, where he was a teacher for 35 years at Liverpool High School before becoming a LHS stadium coordinator, finally retiring in 2020.
Neighbors mourn the loss of Brexialee Torres Ortiz: 'Her life just got cut too short'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Family, the Syracuse community, people who don’t live in Central New York, Adults, kids, classmates, the list goes on and on how many attended the calling hours for Brexialee Torres Ortiz. Tears were contagious in Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, which held the calling hours. The...
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Fort Drum Monday for 'Joining Forces' initiative
FORT DRUM, N.Y. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to make a visit to the North Country at the beginning of next week. On Monday, January 30th, Dr. Biden, along with Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will visit the U.S. Army post at Fort Drum to meet with military families as a part of her 'Joining Forces' initiative. During the visit, Dr. Biden will meet with military spouses and leaders in the military-connected community to discuss improving employment opportunities for military spouses, according to the White House.
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
DeWitt man pleads guilty to sending music artist death threats on Instagram
DEWITT, N.Y. — A DeWitt man pleaded guilty Thursday to transmitting an interstate threat to injure another person. Marcus Fuller, 38, admitted that in Apr. 2022, he sent dozens of communications via Instagram directed to a musical performing artist, using about 100 different accounts that he created for that purpose.
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
Syracuse Police investigating use of force in incident in Armory Square
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation into use of force during a call on Saturday, January 28th. Officers were dispatched to Nick’s Tomato Pie in Armory Square around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. The responding officers used force while arresting a female for larceny.
New commissioned report details shortcomings of Oswego Department of Social Services
Oswego County, NY — A sweeping report just issued on what’s wrong with the Department of Social Services in Oswego County finds the agency is often reactive and in crisis mode, as stated by the people who work there. This report was commissioned by Oswego County after the...
Liverpool Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Central New York
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Employees at the Route 31 Starbucks in Liverpool have voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the first Starbucks union in Central New York. In a 10-8 vote, employees decided Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United movement that first started in Buffalo and has assisted 282 successful union votes in locations nationwide.
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
Oneida County Sheriffs respond to Vernon Apartments for a suspicious package located
Vernon, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to the Vernon Apartments in the Village of Vernon Friday just after 11 pm. There had been a suspicious package located on the porch of one of the apartments, according the the Sherriff. The deputies asked the community to avoid...
Mild Sunday, then a couple cold snaps this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly mild winter so far. Looking at this January as a whole, on average, our high temperatures were 6 degrees warmer than normal and our low temperatures were 11 degrees warmer than normal! Right now, we are in 9th place for the warmest January on record!
Graphic video shows Memphis police kick, beat Tyre Nichols; nationwide protests underway
WASHINGTON (TND) — Demonstrations and protests are taking place across the country after the Memphis Police Department released video of the deadly beating and arrest of an unarmed Black man Friday. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and aggravated assault...
A dozen people impacted after two fires in Oswego County
Oswego County — The American Red Cross is helping a dozen people after two fires broke out in Oswego County. On Tuesday, the Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and four children, ages 4, 9, and two 12 year olds after a fire on Russell Road in Fulton.
Third suspect in Brexialee Torres Ortiz murder investigation arrested Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The third suspect in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz was taken into custody in Lincolndale, just south of Poughkeepsie, with the assistance of the NY State Police out of SP Somers Thursday. The suspect was turned over to Syracuse Police Department Homicide Unit Detectives...
