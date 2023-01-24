FORT DRUM, N.Y. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to make a visit to the North Country at the beginning of next week. On Monday, January 30th, Dr. Biden, along with Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will visit the U.S. Army post at Fort Drum to meet with military families as a part of her 'Joining Forces' initiative. During the visit, Dr. Biden will meet with military spouses and leaders in the military-connected community to discuss improving employment opportunities for military spouses, according to the White House.

FORT DRUM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO