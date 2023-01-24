The Iowa Supreme Court is allowing statements made to police by a former Simpson College professor accused of killing her husband to be used in court. Gowun Park called West Des Moines Police to report her husband Sung Woo Nam was not breathing. She told the officers her husband had tied himself to a chair and she later found him unresponsive. It appeared to officers he had been strangled and they questioned her extensively at her apartment before taking her to the police station.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO