FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored
An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Highway 65/69
A two-vehicle accident took place on Highway 65/69 in Indianola Wednesday afternoon that included a rollover and impeded traffic for a short time. The accident took place at approximately 2:30pm, with the two vehicles in the southbound lane, both vehicles ended in the west ditch with one flipped over. The Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, and Carlisle Police Department and possibly other agencies responded to the scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.
KCRG.com
Advocates for Iowa nursing home residents urge systemic change
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A senior living facility in Keokuk County was fined close to $10,000 after a state report said the facility did not provide appropriate medical care for a woman who had a stroke. Advocates who work in nursing homes and care facilities spoke to TV9 following the incident and said there need to be changes in the industry.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
ktvo.com
Fairfield CSD disputes claims of 'unsafe environment' at varsity game
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — On Tuesday, KTVO reported on the cancelation of the varsity basketball game between Fairfield and Iowa City High after an incident on the court between two players caused both teams to have to be separated Monday night. City High decided to forfeit the game, alleging that...
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
Radio Iowa
Supreme Court allows statements made by former Simpson professor in murder case
The Iowa Supreme Court is allowing statements made to police by a former Simpson College professor accused of killing her husband to be used in court. Gowun Park called West Des Moines Police to report her husband Sung Woo Nam was not breathing. She told the officers her husband had tied himself to a chair and she later found him unresponsive. It appeared to officers he had been strangled and they questioned her extensively at her apartment before taking her to the police station.
