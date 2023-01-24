WATCH: Dolphins' top 10 sacks of 2022

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2022 season with a defeat in the wild-card round of the NFL postseason, as it was Buffalo Bills who ended their quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer may have been fired after the game, but the Dolphins still had a number of impressive performances from members of his unit.

With the season in the rearview, the Dolphins put out their top 10 sacks from the season on their YouTube channel, and there were a lot of great options to choose from.

Miami’s front provided endless pressure throughout the year, and when they were able to get home, they really made an impact.