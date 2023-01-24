ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say

A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
COLESVILLE, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Carjackers take vehicle, abandon it in PG County

On Jan. 25 at 8:05 p.m., a man was inside his parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive when another vehicle, with three men inside, pulled alongside him, Arlington police said. The first suspect displayed a firearm from within the vehicle while the second suspect approached the victim...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WMDT.com

One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating

SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After Vehicle Crash In St. Mary’s

LEONARDTOWN, Md – We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that has sent one occupant to the hospital. At approximately 6:06 p.m. on January 29, first responders were called to St. Andrew’s Church Rd in the area of Fairgrounds Rd for a reported crash.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
BRANDYWINE, MD
Daily Voice

Hanover Shopping Center Shooting Suspect From Severn In Custody, Anne Arundel Police Say

Police say that a 34-year-old Severn man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. Alexander Vaughn Williams was apprehended by homicide detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department for his alleged role in the murder of Odenton resident Markus Nocho, 26, in the shopping center on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
HANOVER, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

