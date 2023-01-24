Read full article on original website
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
bethesdamagazine.com
Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say
A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
sungazette.news
Police: Carjackers take vehicle, abandon it in PG County
On Jan. 25 at 8:05 p.m., a man was inside his parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive when another vehicle, with three men inside, pulled alongside him, Arlington police said. The first suspect displayed a firearm from within the vehicle while the second suspect approached the victim...
One dead, four injured in shooting, crash in West Baltimore
Four people are injured, and one person is dead Saturday night following a mass shooting near the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.
WMDT.com
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Crash In St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md – We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that has sent one occupant to the hospital. At approximately 6:06 p.m. on January 29, first responders were called to St. Andrew’s Church Rd in the area of Fairgrounds Rd for a reported crash.
Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland. According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. A preliminary investigation found...
Elderly bicyclist killed in hit-and-run accident
The family of a 74-year-old Annapolis bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run accident are asking for help to pay for his funeral and to find the motorist who left the scene.
Bay Net
CCSO Officer, US Marshals Locate And Arrest Wanted Fugitive In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. – On January 23, PFC Rickard of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit, along with the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force, located Brian McCane, Sr., 38, of Lusby, MD, who was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month. On December 25, the...
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
Hanover Shopping Center Shooting Suspect From Severn In Custody, Anne Arundel Police Say
Police say that a 34-year-old Severn man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. Alexander Vaughn Williams was apprehended by homicide detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department for his alleged role in the murder of Odenton resident Markus Nocho, 26, in the shopping center on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
NBC Washington
‘Agonizing': Grandmother Speaks After Mass Shooting Shatters Family in Dumfries
A family is trying to put the pieces of their lives back together after police say a man shot his teenage girlfriend and four of her relatives in Dumfries, Virginia, on Jan. 4. One of the victims, 3-year-old Journee Carroll Ward, was killed. Before noon on that day, Prince William...
WJLA
MPD looking for this man in connection to fatal shooting near Minnesota Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it is looking for a man in connection to a fatal shooting near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast on Jan. 19. 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md. was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Minnesota...
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward For Information On Wheel Theft Spree In Charles County
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Between January 24 – January 25, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) removed the tires from a vehicle in the area of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road. A similar theft occurred on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf and an attempted theft occurred in...
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
