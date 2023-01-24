ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rison, AR

magnoliareporter.com

OSHA wants to fine Hixson Lumber's Rison mill $218,759 over teen worker's death

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined a Carrollton, TX, lumber supplier and retailer could have prevented the death of an 18-year-old worker who was struck by a forklift at a Rison, AR, worksite in July 2022 by following federal safety requirements. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
RISON, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
FRIENDSHIP, AR
arkadelphian.com

Two arsons under investigation in Arkadelphia

Arkadelphia authorities on Friday are piecing together a charred puzzle after two homes were destroyed in overnight fires. Although police aren’t yet releasing details, two separate cases of arson, both dated Jan. 27, were filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department. No details are available in those reports as they are sealed as felony investigations.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were up slightly Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, but there were 25 deaths statewide. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,698. Total Active Cases:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs

Little Rock officials and state Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office are working to extend utility and water cutoff deadlines at Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex that faced similar service cutoffs last year. Tenants received notice recently that Entergy Arkansas will cut off power to the 151-unit complex on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Water […] The post Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
bigfoot99.com

Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash

This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
SHERWOOD, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 27

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK

Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse

JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS News

2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash

A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
WYOMING STATE

