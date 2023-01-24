Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
OSHA wants to fine Hixson Lumber's Rison mill $218,759 over teen worker's death
A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined a Carrollton, TX, lumber supplier and retailer could have prevented the death of an 18-year-old worker who was struck by a forklift at a Rison, AR, worksite in July 2022 by following federal safety requirements. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
arkadelphian.com
Cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
Arkansas 4-H BB Shooting Championships held on Saturday
Young sharp shooters from across the Natural State gathered Saturday at the Pulaski County extension offices for a BB gun competition.
arkadelphian.com
Two arsons under investigation in Arkadelphia
Arkadelphia authorities on Friday are piecing together a charred puzzle after two homes were destroyed in overnight fires. Although police aren’t yet releasing details, two separate cases of arson, both dated Jan. 27, were filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department. No details are available in those reports as they are sealed as felony investigations.
Arkansas children becoming more exposed to cannabis
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more states legalize marijuana, access to edible cannabis is becoming easier, which means there's a higher risk of children getting their hands on it. In Arkansas, Russellville police are currently investigating a case where a child brought edibles to school and shared them with friends.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were up slightly Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, but there were 25 deaths statewide. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,698. Total Active Cases:...
Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs
Little Rock officials and state Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office are working to extend utility and water cutoff deadlines at Big Country Chateau, an apartment complex that faced similar service cutoffs last year. Tenants received notice recently that Entergy Arkansas will cut off power to the 151-unit complex on Feb. 6 and Central Arkansas Water […] The post Apartment tenants plead for help over unsafe conditions, pending utility cutoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia hospital gets Pearl award for stroke care performance
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recognizes 14 hospitals for excellence in stroke patient care. These awards are based on stroke care performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry for July 2021 and June 2022 patient discharges. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care. Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.
bigfoot99.com
Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash
This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 27
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
AOL Corp
Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say
An 18-year-old worker parked the forklift he had been operating at an Arkansas worksite, then accidentally dropped the key, according to federal authorities. As he was searching for the dropped key in Rison, officials said the forklift rolled and struck the unsupervised man, killing him. Following his death in July...
KARK
Job Alert: Hiring events, openings in customer service, warehouse
JOB TITLE: Customer Service Agent II, Work From Home. Receives incoming inquiries and service requests from patients, employees, providers, vendors and others, via phone, email, web portal, etc. and responds to each with accurate and timely information utilizing the highest customer service and quality standards. Works as part of a team and others to support one or more of the service delivery teams. Establishes and maintains strong, collaborative relationships with customers to identify additional ways to be of service and ensure customer satisfaction. Helps foster an environment in which continuous improvement in business processes and services is welcomed and recognized. Adheres to all local/state/federal regulations, codes, policies and procedures to ensure privacy and safety of our employee and patient information.
WLOX
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man was arrested for tracking over 10,000 pills consisting of fentanyl in Mississippi. According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, January 18. On April 25, 2022, a...
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
One man dead after Saturday morning collision in Pulaski County
A man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in rural Pulaski County.
