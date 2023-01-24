ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Related
news9.com

OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash

An 18 year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Tulsa County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. near East 104 Street and South Elwood Avenue. Vladislav Soden, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP. What happened...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

City Leaders Working To Bring More Attractions To Sapulpa

Sapulpa city leaders are looking to bring more attractions to downtown Sapulpa. Downtown Sapulpa master plan has been in the works for a while and officials are looking forward to seeing the city grow. Sapulpa has been working hard to bring new restaurants, shopping and Airbnb's into the town, Economic...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville

A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless

A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Zoo Welcomes New Tiger To Exhibit

The Tulsa Zoo has a new tiger in its care. Tanvir, a 13-year-old Malayan tiger, is the brother of the a former tiger at the zoo named Tahan. The zoo says Tahan was moved to Zoo Knoxville in a collaborated swap that works to ensure a sustainable population for the species.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say

Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Funeral Procession Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer

A funeral procession was held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department, the 39-year-old officer and Marine Corps. the veteran was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High School in 2001.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC Hosts Airgun Shooting Championship

The Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a prestigious high school air gun shooting event this week, and some of its members are participating too. It's Oklahoma's first civilian marksmanship program air rifle championship. The Sapulpa High School JROTC first shot Thursday at 6 a.m. but relays continued into Friday...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

17-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery In Tulsa

A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police. At around 4:03 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call at a QuikTrip near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue. Officers located two people, who...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide

Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule

Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

More Than 20 Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court Program

More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Tulsa County drug court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and become active members of society. Jeffery Holden battled drug use for years but is now sober...

Community Policy