news9.com
OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
An 18 year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Tulsa County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. near East 104 Street and South Elwood Avenue. Vladislav Soden, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP. What happened...
news9.com
City Leaders Working To Bring More Attractions To Sapulpa
Sapulpa city leaders are looking to bring more attractions to downtown Sapulpa. Downtown Sapulpa master plan has been in the works for a while and officials are looking forward to seeing the city grow. Sapulpa has been working hard to bring new restaurants, shopping and Airbnb's into the town, Economic...
news9.com
1 Killed In Crash Near Collinsville
A person is dead after a crash on North 137th E Avenue in Collinsville, according to police. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
news9.com
Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
news9.com
The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless
A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
news9.com
Tulsa Zoo Welcomes New Tiger To Exhibit
The Tulsa Zoo has a new tiger in its care. Tanvir, a 13-year-old Malayan tiger, is the brother of the a former tiger at the zoo named Tahan. The zoo says Tahan was moved to Zoo Knoxville in a collaborated swap that works to ensure a sustainable population for the species.
news9.com
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa
A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police. The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police. Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim...
news9.com
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
news9.com
1 Dead After Being Hit By Car On Highway 169, Police Investigating
A person has died after being hit by a car in Tulsa Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened near 1400 North on Highway 169. Police said the victim was walking either along or across Highway 169 when they were hit. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
news9.com
Funeral Procession Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession was held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department, the 39-year-old officer and Marine Corps. the veteran was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High School in 2001.
news9.com
Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC Hosts Airgun Shooting Championship
The Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a prestigious high school air gun shooting event this week, and some of its members are participating too. It's Oklahoma's first civilian marksmanship program air rifle championship. The Sapulpa High School JROTC first shot Thursday at 6 a.m. but relays continued into Friday...
news9.com
Collinsville Hosts Business Decorating Contest To Help Attract Visitors
The city of Collinsville is celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early this year. Many of the local businesses in Collinsville have decorated their windows for what they’re calling "The Cupid Shoot". The community outreach team in Collinsville wanted to come up with a fun idea to introduce their...
news9.com
17-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Armed Robbery In Tulsa
A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to Tulsa Police. At around 4:03 a.m. officers responded to an armed robbery call at a QuikTrip near East 51st Street and South Yale Avenue. Officers located two people, who...
news9.com
Domestic Violence Expert Shares Resources After Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Investigators are releasing new details about the murder-suicide that happened Thursday night. They said Kenneth Carpenter killed his wife Diane in their Broken Arrow home. Police said this is the second homicide that happened in BA this week and the second murder-suicide to happen within the past few months. Police...
news9.com
Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
news9.com
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
news9.com
Charge Dismissed For Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 Tulsa Police Officers
A man convicted of helping the man who murdered Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson has had one of his convictions dismissed. David Ware shot and killed Sgt. Craig Johnson and injured officer Aurash Zarkeshan in 2020. Matthew Hall drove Ware away from the scene and then dumped the gun that...
news9.com
More Than 20 Graduate From Tulsa County Drug Court Program
More than 20 people are now graduates of the latest Tulsa County drug court class. The program is designed to put offenders dealing with drug and alcohol abuse on a path towards sobriety and become active members of society. Jeffery Holden battled drug use for years but is now sober...
news9.com
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
