100th birthday of Rochester woman celebrated with parade, party

By George Gandy
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brentland Woods assisted living facility threw a parade on Tuesday to celebrate a resident’s 100th birthday.

Resident Anne Licata moved into Brentland Woods two years ago and the facility says she has been a staple in its community ever since — she helps out her neighbors and friends while making new residents feel welcome in the community.

Mendon Ponds Park to host 2023 Winterfest

According to Brentland Woods, Licata has lived in Rochester for much of her life. She worked at Bausch & Lomb before working at Allstate until her retirement.

Licata has three kids and four grandkids — one of her sons, Len Licata, reflected on his mother and her turning 100 years old.

“It is surreal, it’s hard to believe, and especially if you know my Mom […] she is as sharp as a tack,” said Len. “In life, she was a payroll supervisor for Allstate Insurance and, if you sat down and talked dollars and cents with her today, you’d think it was 1955 again.”

Throughout her 100th birthday, Anne spent the day enjoying a lunch with family, friends, residents, and staff at Brentland Woods, which preceded a parade featuring local responders and staff caars.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

