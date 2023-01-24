ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

DignityMoves and County Announce the Launch of Comprehensive Plan to solve Interim Housing Needs

In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced [last week] the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara. [Last week], the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

United Way Offers Free Tax Help to Local Residents

As tax season approaches, low- to moderate-income Santa Barbara County residents will have the opportunity to put more money back in their pocket with the help of United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA). From Feb. 6 to April 18, volunteers at VITA sites...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in Montecito House Fire

Montecito Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Upon arrival, Montecito firefighters saw light smoke coming from the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and knocked down within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. Firefighters will remain at the residence monitoring the area for approximately an hour.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Rollover Causes One Injury in Gaviota

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 north at Gaviota. At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, crews arrived on the scene and discovered the single vehicle collision with one occupant, a male in his 50s. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

East Beach Closed for Sewage Spill

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSURE”notice for all recreational water contact at East Beach within one-quarter (¼) mile of the Sycamore Creek outfall in response to a spill of untreated sewage reaching ocean waters along this beach shoreline. Santa Barbara County Environmental...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

High Energy Santa Barbara Women's March

The Women's March started in January 2017 with the inauguration of Trump. Even though Trump is gone, his Supreme Court legacy continues to take rights away from women. Sunday January 22, 2023 should have been a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 decision Roe v Wade, which gave American women control over their reproductive rights. Instead, it was a day to protest the Republican-packed Supreme Court taking those rights away. Quite a change for the party that once initiated the Equal Rights Amendment in 1940.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Film Festival Announces Variety Artisans Awards

Now in its ninth year, Variety‘s partnership with the Santa Barbara Film Festival celebrates the artisans who have showcased the most innovative work of the year in their craft. The in-person conversation and tribute will take place Monday, February 13th at 8:00pm at the historic Arlington Theatre. Said Roger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

