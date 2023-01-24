ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Tesla Cuts Prices, Due to Declining Stocks and Elon Musk’s Erratic Behavior

For many years, Teslas were considered to be highly-coveted electric cars, as they were widely desired by tech geeks and environmentalists alike. But unfortunately, the car company's branding has made a complete 180. This is largely due to the erratic and outlandish behavior of Tesla creator Elon Musk, who garnered controversy with his abrupt Twitter takeover, wildly transphobic comments, family drama, and more.
GreenMatters

Viral ‘Don’t Eat the Homies’ Brand Has a Seriously Great Message

Lately, there have been so many new vegan food, clothing, and lifestyle brands to hit the market, thanks to the continuously growing vegan movement. But one that recently grabbed our attention is a company called Don't Eat The Homies. The clothing and lifestyle company has gained tremendous popularity and has gone viral on social media, for its tongue-in-cheek, vegan-forward message.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy