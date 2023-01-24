Read full article on original website
Tesla Cuts Prices, Due to Declining Stocks and Elon Musk’s Erratic Behavior
For many years, Teslas were considered to be highly-coveted electric cars, as they were widely desired by tech geeks and environmentalists alike. But unfortunately, the car company's branding has made a complete 180. This is largely due to the erratic and outlandish behavior of Tesla creator Elon Musk, who garnered controversy with his abrupt Twitter takeover, wildly transphobic comments, family drama, and more.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
China's Baidu to launch ChatGPT-style bot in March - source
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc (9888.HK) is planning to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot tool similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Viral ‘Don’t Eat the Homies’ Brand Has a Seriously Great Message
Lately, there have been so many new vegan food, clothing, and lifestyle brands to hit the market, thanks to the continuously growing vegan movement. But one that recently grabbed our attention is a company called Don't Eat The Homies. The clothing and lifestyle company has gained tremendous popularity and has gone viral on social media, for its tongue-in-cheek, vegan-forward message.
AmazonSmile Is Sadly Ending, After Earning Charities Half a Billion Dollars
Shopping on Amazon presents a host of ethical and environmental issues — but the program AmazonSmile, which allows customers to donate a small portion of their payments to the charity of their choice, was one positive thing that Amazon was doing. But sadly for the charities benefiting from this...
