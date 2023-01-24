Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson went under the knife again last week. This time around, the 24-year-old underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb. He was supposed to be re-evaluated in three weeks’ time, but the Knicks have now provided a rather unexpected update on Robinson’s status moving forward. Unfortunately, […] The post Knicks receive brutal Mitchell Robinson injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Phoenix Suns. Last year’s top seed has had several key pieces in and out of the lineup with Jae Crowder holding himself out even bother the season began. The veteran forward’s holdout may have evoked mixed feelings from Suns fans, but it hasn’t changed how […] The post Chris Paul’s 3-word message to Jae Crowder amid Suns holdout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frustrated LeBron James still can’t move on from botched Jayson Tatum foul call
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James still can’t move on after they were cheated of the win against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on what could have been a game-winning lay-up with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. James missed the shot but should have been […] The post Frustrated LeBron James still can’t move on from botched Jayson Tatum foul call appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns HC Monty Williams shades Deandre Ayton after game-ending play
Three steps forward, one giant step back. The Phoenix Suns had been garnering momentum after a three-game winning streak, but a 95-99 loss to a Dallas Mavericks team that was without Luka Doncic almost the entire game might have brought past issues back up to the surface. Trailing by two...
RUMOR: Blazers’ Josh Hart drawing trade interest from ‘a lot of teams’
It looks like the Portland Trail Blazers won’t have a hard time dealing Josh Hart should they decide to trade him. Apparently, “a lot of teams” are interested in trading for Hart, whom the Blazers seemingly made “very available” in discussions, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Desmond Bane ruled out for Pacers-Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies return home after an abysmal five-game road trip and welcome the Indiana Pacers to FedExForum on Sunday night. The Grizzlies lost all five games on the trip dating back to Jan. 20 and will be looking for some better fortune with home-court advantage against the Pacers. Desmond Bane missed the team’s last […] The post Desmond Bane ruled out for Pacers-Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer
Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis get unfortunate injury updates vs. Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled LeBron James and Anthony Davis out for the team’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday night. The Lakers will face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Davis is working his way back from a...
Brittney Sykes to sign with Mystics
The WNBA free agency period is underway and while players cannot officially sign with teams until the moratorium period ends on Feb. 1, there have been some agreements that have been reported already. One of the two major dominoes in Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart fell with Parker’s decision to sign with the Las Vegas […] The post Brittney Sykes to sign with Mystics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
