New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
Bakery Store in Endicott’s LIttle Italy Neighborhood Taking Break
A popular family-owned retail shop on the North Side of Endicott won't be selling bread or pizza dough as usual. The operators of Battaglini Bakery say the business will continue to supply items to area grocery stores. But their small walk-up shop at 111 Oak Hill Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future.
Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began
The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding
Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
Tears of a Clown: Ronald McDonald Still at Closed Endwell Eatery
More than a week after the Endwell McDonald's restaurant suddenly shut down its grills, the company's cartoon mascot remains alone inside, looking over a once-busy Playland. There's been no word from McDonald's Corporation on the decision to close the operation on East Main Street, which was located directly across from a Burger King restaurant.
Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words
Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
Binghamton Police Investigating Death of East Side Resident
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Binghamton resident. Police officers were sent to a home at 3 Whiting Street on the city's East Side shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Detective Captain Cory Minor said a death investigation is underway. He declined to release the name...
New York Red Light Cameras Also Monitor Your Car’s Noise Levels
If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.
Binghamton Councilmembers Call for Independent Review of Arrest
The three Democratic members of Binghamton City Council want an independent investigation into the actions of a police officer during a New Year's Day arrest. Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman and Joe Burns gathered Monday afternoon at Hawley and State streets near the site where Hamail Waddell was injured while being taken into police custody.
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Prepping Lunch Upstate NY School Cafeteria Workers Find Scorpion! [PIC]
There is nothing that could have prepared these elementary school cafeteria workers for what they found in a shipment of bananas at an Upstate New York primary school. One of them discovered a scorpion and it was alive!. What Was in The Shipment of Bananas?. Cafeteria workers at Stanford Gibson...
Two Charged in Endicott Shooting, Police Say Others Were Involved
Endicott police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident near Washington Avenue. Investigators said they are trying to identify three other people who were involved in the incident, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m. January 14. Authorities said 18-year-old Jahiem Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere Chandler...
