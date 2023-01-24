ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, NY

CNY News

New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More

People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
CNY News

Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”

A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
ENDWELL, NY
CNY News

Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began

The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
ENDICOTT, NY
CNY News

Upstate New York Theaters Ask State for Funding

Struggling to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, theaters in Upstate New York are banding together to request funding from the state. According to a report by Susan Arbetter and Marisa Jacques of Spectrum News 1, thirteen theaters in Upstate New York, including State Theatre of Ithaca, Stanley Theatre of Utica and Syracuse Area Landmark Theatre, banded together to form the Upstate Theater Coalition. They've since rebranded as "Alive! Downtowns!"
UTICA, NY
CNY News

Tears of a Clown: Ronald McDonald Still at Closed Endwell Eatery

More than a week after the Endwell McDonald's restaurant suddenly shut down its grills, the company's cartoon mascot remains alone inside, looking over a once-busy Playland. There's been no word from McDonald's Corporation on the decision to close the operation on East Main Street, which was located directly across from a Burger King restaurant.
ENDWELL, NY
CNY News

Describing Binghamton, New York in Your Words

Binghamton, New York means a lot of different things to different people, so we asked you to share your descriptions of the city with us. Now I've only been here for about seven months, so I'm certainly not an expert on what the locals think of the Binghamton area. That's why I asked the community to help me out and compile a list of one word descriptions for Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

Binghamton Police Investigating Death of East Side Resident

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Binghamton resident. Police officers were sent to a home at 3 Whiting Street on the city's East Side shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Detective Captain Cory Minor said a death investigation is underway. He declined to release the name...
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

New York Red Light Cameras Also Monitor Your Car’s Noise Levels

If you drive an excessively loud car in New York, you might want to think about avoiding red light cameras because they're tracking your noise levels. I'm not much of a car guy myself, so I can't speak to what it feels like to drive a car that sounds like a jet engine taking off. I'm sure people who drive those cars love it because it makes them feel like Hollywood stunt drivers. But for the rest of us, all those cars are just an annoyance that somehow manage to rev their engines right outside your house at 7:00 am on a Saturday.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

Binghamton Councilmembers Call for Independent Review of Arrest

The three Democratic members of Binghamton City Council want an independent investigation into the actions of a police officer during a New Year's Day arrest. Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman and Joe Burns gathered Monday afternoon at Hawley and State streets near the site where Hamail Waddell was injured while being taken into police custody.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CNY News

Two Charged in Endicott Shooting, Police Say Others Were Involved

Endicott police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident near Washington Avenue. Investigators said they are trying to identify three other people who were involved in the incident, which occurred shortly after 3 p.m. January 14. Authorities said 18-year-old Jahiem Howard of Endicott and 20-year-old Sincere Chandler...
ENDICOTT, NY
CNY News

CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York.

