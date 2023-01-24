ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
philomathnews.com

Oregon has failed to address its water security crisis, government report finds

Across Oregon, the future of water quality and quantity is in jeopardy, a state report said. The 70-page advisory report released Thursday is a call to action for Gov. Tina Kotek, the state Legislature and state agencies, according to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. She said they all need to agree about water conservation priorities, roles and responsibilities.
