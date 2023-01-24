Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Oregon has failed to address its water security crisis, government report finds
Across Oregon, the future of water quality and quantity is in jeopardy, a state report said. The 70-page advisory report released Thursday is a call to action for Gov. Tina Kotek, the state Legislature and state agencies, according to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. She said they all need to agree about water conservation priorities, roles and responsibilities.
philomathnews.com
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek shares details of $130 million homelessness spending plan
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is asking the state Legislature to quickly spend $130 million to build 600 shelter beds, keep 9,000 families housed and help 1,200 homeless people find shelter. Kotek released the details of her plan, which she first announced during her Jan. 9 inaugural address, in a statement...
