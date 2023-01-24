ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Home invaders burst in, claim to be Montgomery County police in Germantown

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
 5 days ago

GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said three people with guns broke into a home Monday morning shouting, “Montgomery County police! Get down on the ground!.” before demanding money and items from the people who were inside the home.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the home invasion took place shortly before 3 a.m. in the 21100 block of Archstone Way.

Detectives said there were four people inside the home. At some point, there was a physical fight. One of the four people who was in the home when the break-in took place was hit in the back of his head.

The group that broke into the home left without anything. The man who was hit chased the group down a stairwell. One person in the group fired at the man but missed him.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrests of the people involved.

