Topeka, KS

New opportunities next year for USD 437 students

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – USD 437 Superintendent Scott McWilliams came onto the 27 News Morning show to talk about some recent events the district had this year.

One of those events was the Computer Science Coding Festival. This was completely put together and arranged by high-school students who then teach and educate younger students within the district.

The other big event is the CTE Career Fair that happened back in November. The district invited 500 local businesses to come out and spend time with local high school students, encouraging them to find a potential career path locally after graduating college.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

Since both of those events were so successful this year, McWilliams confirmed that the district will plan to have them both again next year.

For more information on the events and what you can expect from them next year, watch the interview above.

