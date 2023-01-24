Read full article on original website
Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington
I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
Drought Numbers Show Slight Improvement Across the PNW
Dry conditions continue for much of the Pacific Northwest. But for one state, soil moisture conditions have returned close to normal. According to the latest USDA numbers, 34% of Washington is considered abnormally dry for this time of year. That is a dramatic improvement from three months ago when the entire state was at least abnormally dry, with many areas facing some kind of drought designation.
Recreationists Reminded Of Avalanche Danger In Okanogan-Wenatchee Nat. Forest
The Forest Service is advising winter recreationists to always be aware of avalanche danger. "That's something just to refresh your mind on, is always think about that before heading to the woods," said Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Spokesperson Robin DeMario. She says it's important to carry an avalanche beacon that transmits...
Idaho high school boys basketball rankings: Three local squads in 5A top five
BOISE, Idaho — Three 5A Southern Idaho Conference boys basketball squads appeared in the classification's top-five rankings Thursday in the latest state media poll. Undefeated Lake City remained No. 1 in this week's rankings, while Madison made its way in and forced a tie for the No. 5 spot in Idaho's largest class. Highlighting Friday's slate of contests is Madison's trip to face the top 4A team in Pocatello.
Oregon’s Salinas Appointed To House Ag Committee
On Thursday, Democratic leadership appointed Oregon representative Andrea Salinas to the House Ag Committee. “Oregon’s sixth district stretches across hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and produces everything from wine grapes to hazelnuts, berries to dairy products, grass seed, and countless other crops that people around the globe enjoy," noted the freshman Democrat from Tigard. "Thousands of family farms call our community home – which is why I’m so pleased to have been appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture.
New venues set for 2023 Washington state baseball championships
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced earlier this week three new venues will host the state baseball championships at the end of May. Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata (1B/2B), Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham (1A/2A) and Funko Field in Everett (3A/4A) are the three ...
House Bill Aims to Ban Assault-Style Weapons
A bill has been introduced in the Washington House of Representatives that would outlaw the sale and manufacturing of assault rifles in the state. HB 1240 identifies 29 specific makes and models of firearms which would fall under the ban and also includes a long litany of language related to the prohibition of the specific features these and other assault-style weapons possess.
