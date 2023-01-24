ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

KXLY

Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Suspect in Badger Mountain Road murder facing 13 charges

WATERVILLE — The man accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman and opening fire on two witnesses on Badger Mountain Road near Waterville is facing 13 felony charges. Prosecutors formally charged 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter with:. First-degree murder. Two counts of first-degree attempted murder. First-degree robbery. Two counts of...
WATERVILLE, WA
kpq.com

Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution

The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
WENATCHEE, WA
Big Country News

Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg

The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park

WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet

The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Mayor To Step Down After 12 Years

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is stepping down at the end of the year. He announced he won’t seek re-election at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Kuntz works as an accountant, and says it’s getting harder to hold two jobs. "It's just harder when You're 60," said Kuntz. "I'll turn 60 in April, and it's just more difficult at that age than it was when I was 48. I didn't have to sleep."
WENATCHEE, WA

