KXLY
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Badger Mountain Road murder facing 13 charges
WATERVILLE — The man accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman and opening fire on two witnesses on Badger Mountain Road near Waterville is facing 13 felony charges. Prosecutors formally charged 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter with:. First-degree murder. Two counts of first-degree attempted murder. First-degree robbery. Two counts of...
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
kpq.com
Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution
The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive takes place Feb. 4 in Ellensburg
The Eaton/Stingley Cattle Drive has been a tradition for generations in the Kittitas Valley, and it’s coming up Feb. 4. It’s a slow, five-hour walk for the estimated 250 head of cattle on Highway 821, starting sometime that morning. The route will be shut down for part of the day, which means regular traffic will be blocked until the cattle get through.
ifiberone.com
Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park
WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ifiberone.com
Local man scores $200,000 in lottery win from ticket purchased at East Wenatchee tobacco store
EAST WENATCHE - A six-figure lottery win in East Wenatchee gave one local man a reason to celebrate this week. Michael V. recently bought a Powerball ticket from Discount Tobacco and Beverage on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. Michael won $200,000 and claimed his win on Thursday, according to...
kpq.com
First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet
The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor To Step Down After 12 Years
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is stepping down at the end of the year. He announced he won’t seek re-election at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Kuntz works as an accountant, and says it’s getting harder to hold two jobs. "It's just harder when You're 60," said Kuntz. "I'll turn 60 in April, and it's just more difficult at that age than it was when I was 48. I didn't have to sleep."
