ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County jury to hear Delphi murder case, judge says

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1Nbo_0kPiKYpq00

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jurors who will decide the fate of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen will come from Allen County.

In a ruling handed down Tuesday, Special Judge Fran Gull said jurors would be drawn from the northeast Indiana county, with the trial being conducted in Carroll County, where the infamous murder case took place.

Prosecutors and the defense team had been tasked with choosing a county from which jurors could be selected, with St. Joseph and Allen County emerging as the finalists.

Here’s what happened during Richard Allen’s hearing in the Delphi case

Allen is charged with two counts of murder. He’s accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017. Indiana State Police announced his arrest in October 2022, more than five years after the killings.

His defense team had initially requested that his trial be moved at least 150 miles away from Delphi to avoid any potential conflicts in the case.

Because of logistics and cost, Judge Gull decided to keep the trial in Carroll County while bringing in jurors from a different county. During a Jan. 13 hearing, Gull said it would be “difficult if not impossible” to find jurors in Carroll County who have not been involved in the case in some capacity.

The Carroll County Council has pegged the cost for the murder trial at $2.3 million.

Delphi double murder trial costs pegged at $2.1M

Allen is scheduled to go on trial in March. Gull, however, has expressed skepticism of meeting that trial date, noting the “extraordinary, voluminous evidence” that must be turned over to the defense. There are “thousands upon thousands” of pages of discovery for the state to turn over to Allen’s defense team.

A gag order remains in effect for anyone associated with the case, although attorneys are allowed to discuss certain procedural issues that arise.

Allen is next due in court on Feb. 17 for a bail hearing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Man arrested for 2018 triple murder in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police say its department arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday morning for a triple homicide in 2018. At 11:15 a.m. Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit took Jacquail Belcher into custody. Police say he shot and killed Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards and Breondon Pinkston in June 2018.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero

On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
CICERO, IN
Current Publishing

Boone County man found guilty of child molesting

Douglas J. Bray, 43 of Lebanon, was guilty of one count of child molesting — a Level 4 felony — after a two-day trial Jan. 24 in Boone County Superior Court. Charges are from sexual acts committed by Bray on a juvenile victim from Dec. 2019 through Mar. 2020. A sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 21 in Boone County Superior Court.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

California man convicted in 1999 rape of Logansport woman appeals sentence

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man convicted for the 1999 rape and kidnapping of a Logansport woman is now appealing his sentence with the Indiana Court of Appeals. Todd Rodriguez, 53, was sentenced to 80 years in prison in October 2022 after he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint while she stopped her car to check her transmission fluid on Nov. 23, 1999.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man

MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy