Read full article on original website
Related
Adams County Sheriff’s Report
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says on January 17th Deputies responded to a Domestic Violence call in the 400 block of Loomis Avenue in Corning. Upon further investigation, 38-year-old Kimberly Bloom was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense (Marijuana), and Interference with Official Acts. Bloom was transported to the Adams County Jail and was held without bond.
Red Oak woman arrested on a warrant
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph, of Red Oak, on Friday on a warrant for Violation of Parole. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she was held on no bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on violation of parole
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday evening. According to a press release, Red Oak Police arrested 39-year-old Johna Christine Dolph on a valid warrant for violation of parole in the 400 block of East Valley Street. Dolph was transported to the Montgomery County...
kmaland.com
Corning man booked for driving while revoked
(Corning) -- A Corning man faces charges following his arrest in Adams County Wednesday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Jeff Mendenhall was arrested for driving while revoked and failure to have an ignition interlock device. Authorities say Mendenhall's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 270th Street and Filbert Avenue.
iheart.com
More details released in Lincoln homemade bomb arrest
(Lincoln, NE) -- More details are released, and another arrest is made, in connection with homemade explosives being found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department says around 1:00 Wednesday morning, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway. LPD says officer contacted the driver, 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg of Lincoln, and spotted evidence of narcotics usage in plain view. Fossberg, who was not the owner of the vehicle, was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man arrested on several charges
An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
Fatal accident in Page County
(Page Co) A Shenandoah man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday. An accident...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
KETV.com
Victim identified in fatal Council Bluffs house fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Fire Department has identified the victim in Wednesday night's deadly house fire. Officials said 70-year-old Gary Edison and his dog were found dead in the charred remains. Around 8:49 p.m., firefighters responded to the structure fire near Black Hawk Street and Huron...
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
Red Oak Police Charge Woman For Resisting Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 33-year-old Madison Marie Bowling of Red Oak for Interference with Official Acts for attempting to flee on foot. Officers transported Bowling to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $300 cash bond.
Residential Fire Under Investigation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce is asking anyone with information about a residential fire at 2439 Aspen Avenue in rural Montgomery County. In the press release, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce stated that Fire Department personnel received a call on January 23 at around 7:00 p.m. from the owner Norman Hollesen saying he was contacted that the house burned down. Red Oak and Emerson firefighters responded to the scene and found the home destroyed.
Rescue crews called to a rollover accident north of Griswold
(Griswold) Rescue crews were called to a single vehicle rollover accident on Richland Road, just east of 550th at around 4:30 p.m. It was reported two subjects were trapped in the vehicle. No other information is available at this time.
kmaland.com
Shen boil order lifted
(Shenandoah) -- Residents in a certain section of Shenandoah no longer have to boil their water. City officials have lifted a boil order-bottle water advisory for residents along East Ferguson Avenue and Hyak Drive now that test results have returned on water in that vicinity. Officials issued the advisory following a water main break in that area earlier this week.
WOWT
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for two people who robbed a First National Bank branch in west Omaha on Thursday. Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees there told officers that two people entered the bank armed with handguns, assaulted several people, and demanded money, according to an OPD release.
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
kmaland.com
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
KETV.com
One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
kmaland.com
Clark appointed to Page County supervisor vacancy
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda resident and former Page County Auditor Judy Clark has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the county board of supervisors. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News Clark was sworn into office Thursday to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Morris, who resigned earlier this month. Initially hired in the county auditor's office in 1983, Clark served as the county auditor from April 1987 until her retirement in February 2011. Residents of District 3, primarily consisting of the city of Clarinda, were asked to apply for the position by January 24th. Wellhausen, who served on the three-person appointment committee, including County Recorder Brenda Esaias and County Treasurer Angie Dow, says they originally had multiple candidates to choose from.
Comments / 0