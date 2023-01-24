Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
