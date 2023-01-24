Read full article on original website
Ford patented a magnetic charger for EVs
Ford has filed a patent application for a magnetic EV charger that lets drivers charge without having to get out of their cars. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Nov. 1, 2022, the application shows how charging EVs could be more automated, eliminating the need to physically plug in a cable, saving time and effort.
2023 Honda Pilot, GM's next-gen V-8, 2024 Toyota Tacoma: The Week In Reverse
We drove the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, GM announced a big investment in its next-generation V-8 engines, and the 2024 Toyota Tacoma design leaked thanks to patent drawings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We followed Jeep Wranglers up some slick, snow-covered rocks in the 2023...
Audi Activesphere concept is part pickup, part sexy GT
Audi has managed to combine elements from a number of vehicle types for the fourth and final member of its series of Sphere concept vehicles. Unveiled on Thursday, the new Audi Activesphere concept is a crossover with a coupe-like body that integrates a bed and a tailgate at the rear.
Audi Activesphere concept, Ford Edge for China: Today's Car News
Audi has revealed the fourth and final member of its sphere family of concepts previewing ideas for the automaker's future EV lineup. The latest is called the Activesphere, and it combines elements of coupes, crossovers, and even a pickup truck. The current Ford Edge has been with us since the...
Ferrari reportedly investigating sound generator for future EVs
It will be a sad day when the sound of a V-8 or V-12 screaming is no longer associated with a modern Ferrari. However, with some governments pushing to ban internal-combustion engines, automakers, including exotic brands like Ferrari, are making plans to switch their lineups to electric vehicles. EVs have...
Mercedes brings first legal Level 3 self-driving system to Nevada
Despite the names and capabilities of the advanced driver-assist systems offered by many automakers, no system offered in a production vehicle has qualified for Level 3 self-driving capability, according to the SAE's rules. That's about to change, as on Thursday Mercedes-Benz announced that the 2024 S-Class and EQS sedans will feature Drive Pilot, a Level 3 system that will be capable of operating legally in Nevada beginning in the second half of this year.
Lamborghini has had just two V-12 designs in 6 decades
Believe it or not, just two V-12 engine designs have powered 60 years of Lamborghini supercars. Having recently built its last non-hybrid V-12 road car, the automaker is taking a look back at these two epochal engines. The first engine was introduced in 1963 in Lamborghini's first production car—the 350...
2024 Ford Edge for China spied
Ford has been spotted testing a prototype for a new Edge crossover. The current Edge has been on sale since the 2015 model year and could certainly use a redesign. However, the Edge in our spy shots has been developed specifically for the Chinese market and thus isn't expected to reach the U.S.
