Despite the names and capabilities of the advanced driver-assist systems offered by many automakers, no system offered in a production vehicle has qualified for Level 3 self-driving capability, according to the SAE's rules. That's about to change, as on Thursday Mercedes-Benz announced that the 2024 S-Class and EQS sedans will feature Drive Pilot, a Level 3 system that will be capable of operating legally in Nevada beginning in the second half of this year.

