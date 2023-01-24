Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At 352 pages, Alpine Cooking serves as both a gorgeous cookbook and food writer Meredith Erickson’s travelog. Erickson has traveled extensively through the Italian Alps, France, Austria, and Switzerland, and all the while she collected recipes and stories. The resulting book is lush with telltale dishes like schnitzel and strudel, as well as photographs and tales that bring the region to life on the page. $50, Penguin Random House.

