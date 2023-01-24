The art of cooking requires experience, expertise and a whole lot of love. It is a meaningful connection you create with the cuisine, the people who make it and the ones you share it with. This Staten Island restaurant has successfully done this through its food and the love they share with its customers. It is run by grandmothers who are known as "nonnas of the world" and everyone claps for them every single day before it closes, reports The Washington Post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO