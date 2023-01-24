ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC opening sixth emergency shelter in Midtown to deal with migrant crush

By Bernadette Hogan, Nolan Hicks
 5 days ago

City officials plan to open yet another emergency shelter at a Midtown hotel to provide housing for migrants arriving from the southern border, according to a notice given Tuesday to local lawmakers.

The new facility is the sixth emergency shelter opened by City Hall specifically to help provide housing and social services for arriving migrants and is set to open “this week,” the notice says.

Mayor Eric Adams has said that housing and providing services to incoming migrants may cost the Big Apple as much as $2 billion — and demanded the federal government pick up the tab and Gov. Kathy Hochul relocate some of the recent arrivals upstate.

Hizzoner’s request for funding was tied up for weeks in a bureaucratic back-and-forth over skipping the usual reimbursement process, while Hochul has said she would not support moving migrants until they have work papers — a process that can take months.

This new operation will set up shop at the Paramount Hotel on 46th Street in Times Square and have as many as 200 rooms for families with children.

Word of the new shelter in Times Square comes just days after Adams disclosed plans to house as many as 500 recently arrived single adults in a shelter set up inside of a massive building on the Brooklyn docks, which is typically used by cruise ships.

The Paramount Hotel is the sixth emergency shelter set up by the city to house migrants.
All told, more than 41,000 migrants have arrived in New York City from the southern border since the influx began last summer. Many are seeking asylum from Venezuela, which is under the rule of a brutal dictatorship and has seen its economy collapse.

So far, officials have rented rooms in more than 70 hotels across the city to help house the influx in addition to opening the six emergency shelter facilities.

Dotty king
5d ago

where is the emergency shelters for the homeless and the one who are receiving evictions notices. all these abandoned buildings and schools plus closed hospitals. help the New Yorkers .reopen the closed hospitals if they didn't turn them into luxury apartments.

OceanBreeze
5d ago

I work in the city but can't afford to live there so I commute for an hour from NJ yet these people live in Midtown for free. Unbelievable

Jessy Garci
5d ago

Why in manhattan. Just what is this idiotic mayor trying to accomplish. He and deblasio are slowly ruining my city.

New York Post

Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery

How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.” The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939. We’re still far from achieving pre-pandemic occupancy. But signs of recovery are promising. Manhattan’s office occupancy ticked upward to between 53 and 55 percent on an average weekday, according to the Partnership for New York City, which is expected to announce the results of its latest survey this week. If the...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams’ subways are safer — but not safe enough

How safe are the subways? Hours before a gunman wearing a skull-and-bones mask shot a stranger on the Manhattan N train, Gov. Kathy Hochul assured us they’re much safer than they were last year. Guess what? They are. But they’re nowhere near as safe as they were before the pandemic.   The governor, standing Friday with Mayor Eric Adams at Fulton Street, touted the good news. The surge in subway police, launched just before Hochul’s election, has made a big difference.   With 1,200 extra cops on the subways daily, “we have seen a 16% drop in subway crime” in “a very short time,” Hochul...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Snowless NYC breaks 50-year record of longest winter without flurries

Old Man Winter is giving New York City the cold shoulder. Dreams for a White Christmas were dashed after flurries turned to rain before hitting the pavement. And along with a drought of snowball fights, sledding in Central Park and snow days, the no-show snow will set a new record for the longest snowless season the city has seen in 50 years. “The record for the latest measurable snow is today — and obviously we’re going to be way too warm to see anything resembling snow,” Fox Weather Meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Sunday. “The latest first snow...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-Gov. Paterson calls Mayor Adams ‘brave’ for demanding Biden help on migrants

Former New York Gov. David Paterson on Sunday called Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams “brave” for breaking party lines and pressuring President Biden to help with the city’s migrant surge. The Democratic former gov slammed the Dem president in a radio interview with John Catsimatidis for leaving US cities to fend for themselves financially while migrants flood in. “You can’t just send [the migrants] to the states and then think that because the leader of the largest city in the state is a Democrat, that they have to support you,” Paterson said during the “Cats Roundtable” show. Paterson said while many cities haven’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Protester stomps on NYPD cruiser as Tyre Nichols beating demonstrations turn violent

Protests over the police beating death of Tyre Nichols turned violent in Times Square Friday night as several arrests were made, including of a man who stomped on the windshield of an NYPD police cruiser.  At least three people were handcuffed in the Crossroads of the World after getting into some sort of confrontation with police in the street.  In another chaotic scene, one of the protesters hopped on the hood of a police car and cracked the windshield with his foot. Several police officers quickly moved in to grab the man and then they led him through the crowd into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Adams, Banks are refusing to fight for good public schools on multiple fronts

Perhaps Michael Bloomberg’s greatest achievement as mayor was fostering the creation of more good public schools in the city, giving middle-class families more reason to stay and lower-income parents real hope for their kids. Mayor Bill de Blasio then went to war on those schools — and the Eric Adams administration keeps blinking on undoing the damage. Part of Blas’ war was prolonged assault on charters. But another was an attack on selective middle and high schools in the name of “equity.” And the results are now in from one of the most controversial moves: the “Diversity Plan” imposed on Brooklyn’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Man shot during dispute on Manhattan subway

A man was shot on the subway in downtown Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old straphanger was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station just after 1 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station with the woman in an unknown direction, police said. It’s not clear at this time what sparked the argument, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC

One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Vandal busted for throwing bottle at NYPD van near Apollo Theater had 40 prior arrests

A vandal was busted for lobbing a bottle at a police van in Harlem late Saturday, and another man was nabbed for trying to ignite an NYPD vehicle in Midtown hours later, cops said. Police and law-enforcement sources said the first incident was not related to local protests over the Tyre Nichols police-brutality slaying in Memphis and that it was unclear if the second was, since the suspect didn’t say anything during his crime.  Albert Plummer, 38, of Harlem threw a glass bottle at the rear driver’s-side window of a marked police van in front of the Apollo Theater at West 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, according to police. A police officer assigned to the Apollo Theater detail...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn NYCHA building has reoccurring raccoon problem

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Residents of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn say they are dealing with a four-legged intruder — a raccoon. Melissa Mays told PIX11 News she still can’t believe what she saw when she opened up her front door on the sixth floor of the Red Hook West Houses last Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison

A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC Council considering naming Harlem street to honor separatist Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad

The City Council is set to rename a Harlem street after Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad — a figure civil rights activists consider a bigot who promoted black separatism. According to a street-naming list, the corner of West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard would become “The Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad Way.” The site is where Mosque Temple No. 7 — the Eastern regional headquarters of the Nation of Islam — is located. The honor for Elijah Muhammad is among 128 street renamings on a list before the Council — which will vote on the entire list. But naming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
HUNTINGTON, NY
New York Post

New York Post

