Related
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
NOLA.com
Man and woman shot in Central City, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were shot in Central City by someone in a vehicle, New Orleans police said Saturday. The man, 18, and the woman, 22, were standing outside in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street on Friday at about 5 p.m. when a white pickup truck pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire. Both victims were hit in the leg. Their assailant fled up St. Andrew toward Simon Bolivar Avenue, police said.
NOLA.com
Man found dead from gunshot wound near wrecked car on west bank, NOPD says
A man was found shot to death outside a wrecked vehicle in the Old Aurora neighborhood on the west bank Saturday night, New Orleans police said. The NOPD received a call around 10:50 p.m. about shots fired and a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map), according to an initial report from police.
NOLA.com
Teen arrested in shooting that left 15-year-old dead, 2 others injured, Bogalusa police say
Bogalusa police arrested a teen in last month's triple shooting at a birthday party that left a 15-year-old Bogalusa High School student dead and two other juveniles wounded, the department said. The suspect, who was not named due to his age, was booked on a count of second-degree murder, two...
WDSU
gentillymessenger.com
Man killed on Perlita Street identified; shooting death spurred standoff with SWAT team
The man killed Tuesday (Jan. 23) on Perlita Street in a shooting that brought a SWAT team into the Filmore neighborhood has been identified as Ferdinand Alexander, 51. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name Friday (Jan. 27) and confirmed that Alexander died of gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
Vehicle identified in West Lake Forest shooting incident
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.
NOPD is searching for answers in Little Woods double shooting
Just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday (Jan.26), officers responded to the corner of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street.
One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
WDSU
WDSU
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
Suspect wanted for burglarizing Gert Town business
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred Friday (Jan. 27) in Gert Town.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
