Pasadena, CA

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Eagles fans party in the streets, destroy bus stop after team clinches Super Bowl berth

The way Eagles fans poured into the streets of Philadelphia after their NFC Championship win — you would’ve thought they already won the Super Bowl. Fans went into a frenzy when realizing the Eagles were headed back to the Super Bowl after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday. Footage all over social media shows fans climbing street poles, standing on top of crosswalk lights, and even standing on bus stop shelters in the popular Broad Street area of downtown Philly. More footage of the madness shows fans collectively standing on top of a bus shelter — only for it to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Top Football Star Arrested

There are a lot of big stories in sports, and from time to time, a player catches the attention of all of America and wins the hearts of millions of fans. Over the past two years, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been one such story.
DALLAS, TX

