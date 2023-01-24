Read full article on original website
Greenville community holds rally for Tyre Nichols
The Greenville community held a rally after the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police on January 7, 2023. People stood outside Greenville City Hall with signs to bring attention to the issue of police brutality on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The trial for Alex Murdaugh begins at the...
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Upstate organization holds rally for Tyre Nichols
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate organization joined millions across the country to hold a rally in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
Coroner responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a victim of a crash that happened on Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.
Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station. According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85 on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer...
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta returns to Greenville
The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta, a festival hosted by High Spirits Events, returns to Greenville on April 30. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” said Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department. Dry weather Saturday, but rain moves in each day through the rest of the week. Medical identity theft: Why your medical records …. We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one...
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in …. Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood. Very unsettled weather pattern through the week making rain possible about every day. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in...
S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Margaret Hoyle lives in Chester, S.C. and will be 109 years old this weekend. Her birthday? Jan. 29, 1914. The nursing home where she lives threw an early birthday party for her this week. Her family and friends couldn’t come into the facility for it because of COVID-19 rules that are still in place. So, her great-granddaughter, Michelle Hunt, is hoping to share her excitement for her great-grandmother, despite not getting to see her:
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility
Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash …. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in South Carolina
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
Spartanburg Co. deputies awarded for ‘above and beyond’ actions
The South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Valor is awarded to officers "who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty."
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
A person was hit and killed on I-85 Saturday morning in Spartanburg County.
Elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville, trooper say
An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
1 dead after crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead following a two-car crash this afternoon in Anderson County.
Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who reportedly has a heart condition and was last seen on Thursday morning. According to deputies, 51-year-old William Scott Bruce was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 leaving his home on Adger Street in a black 2000 Infiniti G20 with the SC TAG: PXN-210.
