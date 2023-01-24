Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
New Bedford City Council Approves $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge
WBSM—The New Bedford City Council gave the go ahead for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a $21 million pedestrian bridge over Route 18. The council voted 6-4 Thursday night to approve a memorandum between the City of New Bedford and the MBTA that would see the construction of a bridge from Purchase Street to the new commuter rail station currently under construction.
Heroux gives tour of Ash Street Jail after proposing closure
Newly-elected Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux pitched to lawmakers his plan to close the oldest-running prison in the United States.
Heroux Pitches Second Option for New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Just over one week after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he had a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail, he hosted Massachusetts lawmakers for a tour of the 135-year-old jail and the facilities on the main campus in Dartmouth. The first Ash...
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
Jack Spillane on New Bedford Vote and More [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford Light columnist Jack Spillane is in his element when talking about the New Bedford City Council. Spillane worked for many years at the Standard-Times and now the online newspaper New Bedford Light, and he's observed the goings on of the council for two decades. He joined Townsquare Sunday...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Massachusetts man arrested in Greene County for drug possession
HUNTER – A South Easton, Massachusetts man has been arrested by State Police in the Town of Hunter following investigation into a vehicle crash. At about 2:45 a.m. on January 24, troopers found a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch with the back end partially in the road on Route 23A.
hyannisnews.com
FEDS: HYANNIS MALE (AND TWO OTHERS) CONVICTED OF VIOLENT KIDNAPPING & SHOOTING STEMMING FROM CAPE COD HEROIN CONSPIRACY
BOSTON – [DOJ MEDIA STATEMENT] – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announces fourth planned Sobriety Checkpoint of the year
A fourth Sobriety Checkpoint for 2023 has been announced for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. According to...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department and Harbormaster responds to diesel fuel spill in harbor
“At approximately 7:49am this morning, the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Marine Resources Department (Harbormaster) responded to a diesel fuel spill in the harbor near Union Wharf. (Union Street, Fairhaven, MA) The fishing vessel (F/V) Jack M, reported an equipment malfunction that spilled an unknown quantity of diesel fuel...
newbedfordguide.com
Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement
“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
Cliff Ponte Considering a Fall River City Council Comeback
Two years after launching an unsuccessful bid for Mayor of Fall River, former City Council President Cliff Ponte says he is considering a run for the council once more. Ponte served six years on the city council, four as the body's president, and nearly three months as acting mayor when Jasiel Correia took a leave of absence from October 15, 2019, until his term expired on January 6. 2020.
capecoddaily.com
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
mybackyardnews.com
FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND
Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
New Bedford Starbucks on Coggeshall Street Is Officially Open
New Bedford has every reason to celebrate as the Coggeshall Street Starbucks has officially opened its doors. On Jan. 27, at exactly 11 a.m., Starbucks opened for business for the first time. The popular coffee shop will remain open until 8 p.m. Starting on day two, it will open at 4:30 a.m.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
newbedfordguide.com
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police release more information concerning vandalism at city church
The Fall River Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public with identifying the person responsible for vandalizing a city church. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, the incident took place on Wednesday, at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Good Shepard Parish located at 1598 South Main Street in Fall River.
newbedfordguide.com
Repeat 45-year old New Bedford drug trafficker convicted at trial, sentenced to prison
“A 45-year-old New Bedford man was convicted by a jury of his peers and sentenced to state prison last Friday in Fall River Superior Court of trafficking fentanyl and distributing crack-cocaine, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Carlos Lacen-Santiago was sentenced by Judge Renee Dupuis to serve...
Comments / 4