New Bedford, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford City Council Approves $21 Million Pedestrian Bridge

WBSM—The New Bedford City Council gave the go ahead for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to build a $21 million pedestrian bridge over Route 18. The council voted 6-4 Thursday night to approve a memorandum between the City of New Bedford and the MBTA that would see the construction of a bridge from Purchase Street to the new commuter rail station currently under construction.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Massachusetts man arrested in Greene County for drug possession

HUNTER – A South Easton, Massachusetts man has been arrested by State Police in the Town of Hunter following investigation into a vehicle crash. At about 2:45 a.m. on January 24, troopers found a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch with the back end partially in the road on Route 23A.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
newbedfordguide.com

Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves

YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
SOMERSET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department and Harbormaster responds to diesel fuel spill in harbor

“At approximately 7:49am this morning, the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Marine Resources Department (Harbormaster) responded to a diesel fuel spill in the harbor near Union Wharf. (Union Street, Fairhaven, MA) The fishing vessel (F/V) Jack M, reported an equipment malfunction that spilled an unknown quantity of diesel fuel...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement

“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
1420 WBSM

Cliff Ponte Considering a Fall River City Council Comeback

Two years after launching an unsuccessful bid for Mayor of Fall River, former City Council President Cliff Ponte says he is considering a run for the council once more. Ponte served six years on the city council, four as the body's president, and nearly three months as acting mayor when Jasiel Correia took a leave of absence from October 15, 2019, until his term expired on January 6. 2020.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy

BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a five-day jury trial of conspiracy to […] The post Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

