ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 8-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 8. Takota W. Lenfest, 24, of Searsport, was arrested...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Just another Saturday on the Coast

Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 10-25. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 10. Dereck Maxcy, 41, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
truecountry935.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 13-18. Kote R. Aldus, 31, of Belfast, aggravated assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, five years in prison with all but nine months suspended and two years of probation; domestic violence assault in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; creating a police standoff in Waldo Jan. 9, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Belfast Jan. 21, 2022, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Waldo Feb. 18, nine months in jail; tampering with a witness, informant, juror, or victim in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed; violating a protection from abuse order in Waldo Feb. 18, dismissed.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
WMTW

Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream

ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
ALTON, ME
wabi.tv

Crews respond to fire in Veazie Saturday

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Veazie Saturday evening. Details are still limited at this hour, but officials say it happened at 1055 School Street, which is the address of Veazie Manor. No word yet or if there were any injuries or...
VEAZIE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Carmel Road North (Route 69) in Newburgh, Maine State Police confirmed in an email Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the scene following a call made around 12:15 p.m. Friday reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Carmel Road North near Western Avenue (Route 202).
NEWBURGH, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal car crash in Alton

ALTON-- A fatal crash happened Thursday in Alton. At approximately 8:50 pm Thursday, a Penobscot County deputy sheriff was on the Argyle Road following up on a previous incident. During that time he discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and landed out of sight in Birch Stream. The...
ALTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Crews respond to crash in Lagrange Friday night

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange Friday night. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses was down to one lane of traffic for a period...
LAGRANGE, ME
wabi.tv

Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Rea T. Kerrigan of Eastbrook and Christopher P. Kerrigan of Eastbrook. Married May 31, 2010, at Bronx, N.Y.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
NECN

Tractor-Trailer Crashes Off Maine Turnpike, Will Stay There Until Friday. Here's Why

A tractor-trailer went off the road on the Maine Turnpike on Thursday due to weather conditions. And it won't be going anywhere too soon. State police said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 south in Etna, which is about 20 miles outside of Bangor in the central part of the state. The tractor-trailer lost control and went off the road on the median side.
ETNA, ME
lcnme.com

Alleged Signature Fraud Leads to Indictment of Waldoboro Lawmaker

Clint Collamore, newly elected state representative from Waldoboro, was criminally indicted after Maine’s campaign finance regulator said it found up to 30 fraudulent signatures on forms used to qualify for the taxpayer-funded Maine Clean Election Act campaign program. The Maine Clean Election Act provides public campaign funds to candidates...
WALDOBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy