A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Nearly 300 homeless people in Killeen, Temple and Belton
KILLEEN, Texas — The annual point-in-time count taken in Bell County reveals that almost 300 community members are experiencing homelessness. The point-in-time count is a survey to find the approximate amount of individuals experiencing homelessness. The survey found totals for Killeen, Temple, Belton, Hamilton County and Lampasas County. Here's...
CASA Cares: What it means to be a CASA advocate
CENTRAL, Texas — CASA of Coryell and Bell County makes sure every child that has been taken out of their home has someone to care for them. The 85 advocates, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, currently volunteer 10 to 20 hours of their free time to the well-being of the child they're assigned to.
Killeen Police Department joins Texas Blue Sand Project to fight human trafficking
KILLEEN, Texas — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the Killeen Police Department is doing its part to spread that awareness as far as they can. Killeen PD announced that they have partnered with Aware Central Texas to participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project, which is intended to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Transformation Waco receives $2.5M grant to build on current programs, create new ones
WACO, Texas — Transformation Waco, a local non-profit organization, earned a $2.5M federal grant to support its Community Alliance project. The non-profit works with Waco ISD schools labeled "Improvement Required" by the Texas state accountability system. With the help of other partners like Waco Family Medicine, Waco Police Department,...
proclaimerscv.com
Day 5 of Carmen DeCruz Trial: Forensic scientists take the stand
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Week one of the Carmen DeCruz trial concluded Friday, Jan 27. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. Here is an overview of what happened in court. Texas DPS Texas Ranger Samuel Travis Dendy took the stand again to...
Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary
WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Waco PD detectives retire 34 years after joining same police academy class
WACO, Texas — Two Waco Police detectives who joined the same police academy class 34 years ago are celebrating their retirement Friday. Detective Mike Alston and Detective Joe Williams both started in the same class in 1989. "They worked together before joining the PD and are now retiring together,"...
Looking for a job? City of Copperas Cove hosts job fair Saturday
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on jobs in Central Texas. The City of Copperas Cove is hosting a job fair on Jan. 28, according to Fort Hood Area Events Facebook. The event will be held at the Copperas Cove Library,...
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
Community members are concerned about the City of Temple's internal diversity program
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple community members are concerned about the city's internal diversity program, even though the City of Temple says they are working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Temple residents are concerned the city isn't doing enough, claiming there's no longer a DEI Commission. "When people...
Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
Ascension Seton faces a slew of problems, expert says it impacts patients
- In the past few weeks, one of Central Texas' three major healthcare systems, Ascension Seton, has faced a slew of problems.
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
City of Killeen to provide warming center at Moss Rose Center
KILLEEN, Texas — The Moss Rose Center will provide a warming center for those in need on Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the warming center will be open starting 6 p.m. through Monday at 9 a.m. Dinner will also be served at the Moss Rose Center 1103 East...
Heritage Park closes entrance for renovations, park remains open
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on other city renovations in Central Texas. Belton Parks and Recreation says the entrance to Heritage Park will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning Feb. 1 through early March, according to its Facebook. The park...
Temple High graduate is making Valentine's Day gift baskets for teachers, parents
TEMPLE, Texas — The holidays aren't easy for everyone. 17-year-old Aniyah Smith is doing her part to ease any burden for some teachers and parents trying to celebrate Valentine's Day. "As a student I definitely know and I have watched like my fellow classmates or other teachers," says Smith,...
Big Binky's Tax Service is helping East Waco get right for tax season
WACO, Texas — Tax season begins Monday which means some people are getting started at home while others are going to a tax service to get help. TurboTax and H&R Block have some new competition, though. Devian "Binky" Mims is offering a new tax service in East Waco. Big...
Temple residents in Pecan Valley Drive, Briarcliff Road without water due to repairs
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on water issues in the Central Texas area. The City of Temple announced crews are repairing a water line in the Pecan Valley Drive and Briarcliff Road area that has left residents with little to no water.
