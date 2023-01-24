Mounds of debris from recent storms gets hauled off Santa Barbara beaches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The force of nature sent vegetation and other debris to the Santa Barbara waterfront this month during major storms.



Some of it arrived with a direct delivery from creeks in the area from Leadbetter Beach to East Beach. Some came in from other areas.

Even some of Santa Barbara's losses ended up down the coast including items, such as a piling from Stearns Wharf, on the beach in Carpinteria.



Heavy equipment has been working in the area of Leadbetter Beach around the Shoreline Cafe to the bluffs.

Drift wood and other items are being placed in piles to be hauled out.



Other equipment is grooming and smoothing out the sand.

Recently the Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said for his department alone there would be $2-million in damages to address. Work on a 400-foot rock wall is underway west of the Yacht Club.

Some parking areas are off limits during this response project.

The greater waterfront area is also under the administration of the Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation Department.



