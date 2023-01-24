ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Ways To Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day In Duluth And Superior

Valentine's Day can be a stressor, even for those who truly love their significant other. We just got done spending money on Christmas, and of course there are birthdays, and anniversaries peppered all around. So, by all means, let's have another holiday forcing us to spend money. For single people, Valentine's Day can be a bummer too.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy