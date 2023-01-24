Read full article on original website
Related
Ways To Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day In Duluth And Superior
Valentine's Day can be a stressor, even for those who truly love their significant other. We just got done spending money on Christmas, and of course there are birthdays, and anniversaries peppered all around. So, by all means, let's have another holiday forcing us to spend money. For single people, Valentine's Day can be a bummer too.
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
Save The Date: Bloody Mary Battle + Brunch Set To Benefit Life House In Duluth
As we shiver our way through the rest of winter in the Northland, it's always great to have events to look forward to as it helps the season be more enjoyable. That's especially true when the event benefits people in the community and that's exactly the kind of win-win event that is coming to Clyde Iron Works.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases February 2023 Outlook
It's no secret that we have been pretty spoiled so far this winter, especially in January. Most of the month has been warmer than average and despite one major snowstorm at the end of 2022, we haven't been hit too hard with snow. Things are about to change and go...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
MMA Action Returns To Superior This Spring With 16-Fight Event
Fans of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action will be excited to learn of a big event coming this spring to Superior!. The MMA Beatdowns In Souptown is a 16-fight event that promises to feature top MMA competitors from around the Midwest showcasing their skills. There are also title fights on the card.
Superior Middle School Students Collect Donations For Humane Society
It's a last call for donations - but there's still plenty of time to help. A group of Superior Middle School students are collecting donations for the Humane Society of Douglas County and they're asking the public for help with the fundraiser. Mrs. Lindquist's 8th Grade WIN Group at the...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0