ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Social Media Erupts When Twitter Calls Aretha Franklin Ballad “Harmful”

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CH0Of_0kPiGcqO00

Singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin is remembered as the Queen of Soul, selling over 75 million records around the globe. She is credited by the Pulitzer Prize jury for providing an “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” However, one song in particular, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” has been the center of a lot of attention thanks to one divisive social media post.

Usually shortened to just “Natural Woman,” the song was released in 1967 as part of the Atlantic record. Written by Franklin and composed by Carole King, “Natural Woman” peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 then experienced renewed popularity shortly after Franklin’s death in 2018. It’s a hot topic now but for very different reasons.

A Twitter account sparks a firestorm after calling “Natural Woman” a “harmful” song

On the afternoon of January 20, the Twitter account TCMA: Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance, or @TransMindful, made a post discussing Franklin’s “Natural Woman,” claiming “Aretha Franklin’s 1968 song “Natural Woman” perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes.” It continues, “There is no such thing as a “natural” woman. This song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.” By time of writing, the post has over a million views and has discussed a serious back-and-forth in the comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObUTa_0kPiGcqO00
Responses came pouring in – and so did news stories / Twitter

One user implored, “Lord let Ms. Franklin rest in peace please.” But another, who claims to be a member of the LGBTQ community, defended the song, saying, “What’s amazing about the trans community is our diversity. Speaking only for myself, as a Black trans woman in the US, I’ve never felt that any of Aretha’s songs perpetuated ‘harmful anti-trans stereotypes.’ In fact listening to her music has always been liberating for me.” Another had a different request, saying, “I am once again begging @elonmusk to give us a parody or real button.”

Numerous news outlets have picked up the story because of the debate it sparked and the possible change to music history it could inspire. But here’s the thing: it is a parody post by a parody account.

A parody drove a huge debate and journalistic tempest

Looking at the account now, the profile reads, “PARODY/SATIRE: Founded January 2023 exclusively by trans individuals, promoting cultural changes to ensure the inclusivity of trans individuals.” The profile itself was started back in 2009. But when users looked at the profile description, there was no indication it was a parody account. Replying to some comments on the “Natural Woman” post, the account also echoed talking points by trans rights activists, like “There is no meaningful difference between cisgender women and transgender women.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwrCK_0kPiGcqO00
Aretha Franklin’s Natural Woman is a hot topic again / Everett Collection

As the story picked up momentum, the page then posted on January 23, “I am STUNNED that not a single media outlet who reported on the Aretha Franklin tweet even ATTEMPTED to contact this account for comment. Based on the sheer ridiculousness of the content on this page, how could JOURNALISTS not comprehend that this is parody/satire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a80Ka_0kPiGcqO00
The story gained a lot of traction on and off Twitter / Twitter

Comments / 3

Bluerose
5d ago

,Next will be the staple singers let's do it again They will find something you should not do again.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Outsider.com

Calls for Aretha Franklin’s ‘Natural Woman’ to Be Removed From Streaming Were Apparently ‘Satire’

A group calling for the removal of the Aretha Franklin anthem A Natural Woman from streaming says it was “satire.” Just last week, an alleged Norway-based LGBTQ rights group called the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance went on Twitter. They condemned Franklin’s 1968 hit song. Its full title is (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. The group indicated that the song’s lyrics were offensive and demanded that it be removed frrom Apple Music and Spotify.
WASHINGTON STATE
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
HollywoodLife

Adam Lambert Says Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Him The ‘American Idol’ Win

There’s no disputing the monumental talent of Adam Lambert, 40. And when asked at the Sundance Film Festival if his loss on the eighth season of American Idol was due to homophobia, he answered directly, per Variety. “Who knows, yeah, probably,” he said at the iconic event, where he’s promoting the film Fairyland. “But it was 10 years ago. The thing about our film is that even though it takes place in the 1970s, there are so many ideas in it that are current. LGBTQ people are under attack again by the conservative part of our country.”
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
10K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy